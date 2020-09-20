Global Wi-Fi hotspot Market expected to reach around USD 6.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR approximately 17.3% between 2019 and 2025. The rising cloud and mobility applications due to the busy work life is expected to propel demand in the foreseen period.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wi-Fi Hotspot market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Wi-Fi Hotspot Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Wi-Fi Hotspot market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the Wi-Fi hotspot market on a global and regional level. The study offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of the Wi-Fi hotspot market dynamics gives a brief thought about the market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the Wi-Fi hotspot market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the Wi-Fi hotspot market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in the Wi-Fi hotspot market. To understand the competitive landscape in the Wi-Fi hotspot market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the Wi-Fi hotspot market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by segmenting it based on hardware, software, service, vertical, end-user, and region. All the segments of the Wi-Fi hotspot market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some prominent players of the Wi-Fi hotspot market are Cisco, Aruba Networks, Nokia Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Boingo Wireless, Ruckus Wireless, iPASS, and Aptilo Networks.

This report segments the global Wi-Fi hotspot market into:

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market: By Hardware

Wireless Hotspot Gateways

Wireless Hotspot Controllers

Mobile Hotspot Devices

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market: By Software

Centralized Hotspot Management

Wi-Fi Security Software

Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing Software

Cloud-Based Hotspot Management

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market: By Service

Professional Services

Installation and Integration Services

Consulting Services

Managed Services

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market: By Vertical

Telecom and IT

Financial Services

Education

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Retail

Others

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market: By End-User

Communication Service Providers and Network Operators

Enterprises

Government

Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

