Global Automotive Coatings Market expected to reach around USD 24.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.92% between 2019 and 2025. Automotive coatings are lightweight in nature apart from being abrasion-resistant, chemical-resistant, and retain gloss.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Coatings Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Coatings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Automotive Coatings Market By Product (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, and Others), By Technology (Solvent-Borne, Water-Borne, Powder, and UV-Cured), and By Coat (Clear Coat, Basecoat, Primer, and E-Coat)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the automotive coatings market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical information from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on both volume (Kilotons) and revenue (USD Billion). The study covers the key drivers and restraints of the automotive coatings market and their impact on the market within the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the opportunities accessible within the automotive coatings market on a global level.

In order to offer the users of this report, a comprehensive read of the automotive coatings market, we have enclosed a detailed value chain analysis. To know the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the automotive coatings market has additionally been enclosed within the study. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked supported their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study also includes the market share of the key participants operating in the automotive coatings market across the globe. Additionally, the report covered the strategic development together with acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, and regional growth of key players within the market on a regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the automotive coatings market by segmenting it based on the product, technology, coat, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and the future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional classification includes Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some major players of the automotive coatings market are BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paints, Mitsui Chemicals, PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, 3M Company, Beckers Group, KCC Paint, Arkema, Jotun, Clariant, Bayer, Berger Paints, Valspar Corporation, DSM, Cabot Corporation, Lord Corporation, Solvay, and Matrix System Automotive Finishes.

This report segments the global automotive coatings market into:

Global Automotive Coatings Market: Product Analysis

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others

Global Automotive Coatings Market: Technology Analysis

Solvent-Borne

Water-Borne

Powder

UV-Cured

Global Automotive Coatings Market: Coat Analysis

Clear Coat

Basecoat

Primer

E-Coat

Global Automotive Coatings Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

