Global Functional Apparel Market expected to reach USD 280.12 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% between 2019 and 2026. The global functional apparel Market is expected to show significant growth in the future, owing to the growing participation in fitness and sports activities due to increased health-consciousness of the global population.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the functional apparel market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes the drivers and restraints of the functional apparel market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the functional apparel market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the functional apparel market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and the product portfolio of various companies according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view of the functional apparel market by segmenting it based on product type, fabric, finishing, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026. The regional segment includes the historic and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some major players operating in the functional apparel market are Asics Corporation, Nike, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Jockey International, Russell Brands, Under Armour, MIZUNO Corporation, and Umbro.

This report segments the global functional apparel market into:

Global Functional Apparel Market: Type Analysis

Sportswear

Outdoor Clothing

Innerwear

Footwear

Socks

Swimwear

Global Functional Apparel Market: Fabric Analysis

Conventional

Specialty

Global Functional Apparel Market: Finishing Analysis

Water-Resistant

Anti-Microbial

Wicking

Stain-Resistant

Others

Global Functional Apparel Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

