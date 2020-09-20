Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market expected to generate around USD 42.24 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 13.2% between 2019 and 2025. Cancer is a disease caused by an uncontrolled division of abnormal cells in part of the body. These extra cells slowly gather together to form a tissue mass called a tumor.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lung Cancer Therapeutics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Lung Cancer Therapeutics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market By Cancer Type (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Small Cell Lung Cancer), By Treatment (Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiation Therapy, and Others), By Drug Class (Antimetabolites, Alkylating Agents, Mitotic Inhibitors, EGFR Inhibitors, Multikinase Inhibitors, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Internet, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020–2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the lung cancer therapeutics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes the drivers and restraints of the lung cancer therapeutics market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the lung cancer therapeutics market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the lung cancer therapeutics market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the lung cancer therapeutics market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the lung cancer therapeutics market on a global and regional basis.

The global lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented based on cancer type, treatment, drug class, end-user, distribution channel, and region. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players in the lung cancer therapeutics market are Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, Celgene Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, Agennix, AstraZeneca, and Merck & Co.

This report segments the global Lung cancer therapeutics market into:

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: By Cancer Type

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: By Treatment

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Others

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: By Drug Class

Antimetabolites

Alkylating Agents

Mitotic Inhibitors

EGFR Inhibitors

Multikinase Inhibitors

Others

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: By End-User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Internet

Others

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

