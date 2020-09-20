Global automotive LiDAR Market expected to reach USD 731 million by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 28.2% between 2019 and 2025. Automotive light detection and ranging (LiDAR), also known as laser detection and ranging (LADAR), is a method to sense and detect objects and map the objects distance.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive LiDAR market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive LiDAR Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive LiDAR market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Automotive LiDAR Market By Application (Automatic Emergency Braking, Semi-Autonomous Cars, and Others), By Technology (Solid-State LiDAR and Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR), By Location (Roof, Headlights & Taillights, Bumper & Grill, and Others), By Image Projection (2D and 3D), and By Component (Laser, Inertial Navigation System, Camera & GPS/GNSS Receiver, and Micro Electro Mechanical System)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020–2029

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the automotive LiDAR market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The assessment of automotive LiDAR market dynamics gives a brief thought about the market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the automotive LiDAR market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the automotive LiDAR market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in the automotive LiDAR market. To understand the competitive landscape in the automotive LiDAR market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the automotive LiDAR market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the automotive LiDAR market by segmenting it based on application, technology, location, image projection, component, and region. All the segments of the automotive LiDAR market have been analyzed based on present and the future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some noticeable players of the automotive LiDAR market are Denso Corporation, Continental, Luminar Technologies, Innoviz Technologies, Panasonic Corporation, Omron Corporation, Valeo, Trilumina Corporation, Xenomatix, and Velodyne LiDAR.

This report segments the global automotive LiDAR market into:

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: Application Analysis

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Cars

Semi-Autonomous Cars

Others

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: Technology Analysis

Solid-State LiDAR

Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: Location Analysis

Roof

Headlights and Taillights

Bumper and Grill

Others

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: Image Projection Analysis

2D

3D

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: Component Analysis

Laser

Inertial Navigation System

Camera and GPS/GNSS Receiver

Micro Electro Mechanical System

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

