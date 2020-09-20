Global IoT monetization Market expected to reach around USD 1,533 billion by 2025, at a CAGR approximately 52.4% between 2019 and 2025. Emerging businesses and enterprises are focusing on IoT monetization for using the opportunity for their competitive advantages.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the IoT Monetization market.

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the IoT monetization market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of IoT monetization market dynamics gives a brief thought about the market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the IoT monetization market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the IoT monetization market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in the IoT monetization market. To understand the competitive landscape in the IoT monetization market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the IoT monetization market by segmenting it based on component, business function, vertical, organization size, and region. All the segments of the IoT monetization market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some noticeable players of the IoT monetization market are PTC, IBM, Cisco Systems, Intel, General Electric, Oracle, SAP, Google, Microsoft, and Amdocs.

This report segments the global IoT monetization market into:

Global IoT Monetization Market: Component Analysis

Solutions

Services

Global IoT Monetization Market: Business Function Analysis

Marketing and Sales

IT

Finance

Supply Chain

Operations

Global IoT Monetization Market: Vertical Analysis

Retail

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

BFSI

Energy and Utilities

Others

Global IoT Monetization Market: Organization Size Analysis

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global IoT Monetization Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

