Global 5G IoT Market is expected to grow from USD 305 million in 2020 to USD 6,139 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR approximately 54.3% between 2021 and 2025. The 5G IoT Market globally is expected to gain recognition in the long run, owing to its various uses and benefits.

Abstract
The report analyzes and forecasts the 5G IoT market on a global and regional level. The study offers data from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The assessment of 5G IoT market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints of the 5G IoT market along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the 5G IoT market on a global level.
The report gives a transparent view of the 5G IoT market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operating in the 5G IoT market. To understand the competitive landscape in the 5G IoT market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a crucial view of the 5G IoT market by segmenting it based on radio technology, range, vertical, and region. All the segments of the 5G IoT market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.
Some prominent players of the 5G IoT market are Nokia, Ericsson, AT&T, Huawei, Sprint, Verizon, BT Group, Telefonica, Telstra, Vodafone, Telus, Bell Canada, Etisalat, Rogers, and Singtel.
This report segments the global 5G IoT market into:
Global 5G IoT Market: Radio Technology Analysis
5G New Radio Standalone Architecture
5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture
Global 5G IoT Market: Range Analysis
Short-Range IoT Devices
Wide-Range IoT Devices
Global 5G IoT Market: Vertical Analysis
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Government
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Mining
Others
Global 5G IoT Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
