Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market expected to reach approximately USD 30.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 23.4% between 2019 and 2025. The globally increasing IoT adoption and the number of connected devices have simultaneously increased the risk of cyberattacks.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the artificial intelligence (AI) in cyber security market on a global and regional level. The study provides forecasted data from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the artificial intelligence (AI) in cyber security market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the artificial intelligence (AI) in cyber security market on a global level.

This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in cyber security market is categorized based on offering, security, technology, security solution, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key participants operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) in cyber security market are NVIDIA, IBM, Cylance, Intel, Xilinx, Micron, Securonix, ThreatMetrix, Acalvio, Skycure, Sift Science, SparkCognition, Darktrace, BAE Systems, Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, FireEye, and RSA Security.

This report segments the global artificial intelligence (AI) in cyber security market into:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market: Offering Analysis

Hardware

Processors

Memory

Network

Software

AI Platforms

AI Solutions

Services

Support and Maintenance

Security and Integration

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market: Security Analysis

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market: Technology Analysis

Machine Learning

Supervised Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Others

Context Awareness

NLP

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market: Security Solution Analysis

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Antivirus/Antimalware

Risk and Compliance Management

Encryption

Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Others

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market: End-User Analysis

BFSI

Government and Defense

Retail

Enterprises

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Infrastructure

Automotive and Transportation

Others

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

