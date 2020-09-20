Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market expected to reach approximately USD 114.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 12.49% between 2019 and 2025. Next-generation data storage involves technically-advanced products and solutions portfolio that effectively supports data storage in diversified industry verticals.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Next-Generation Data Storage market.

Abstract

Next-generation data storage involves technically-advanced products and solutions portfolio that effectively supports data storage in diversified industry verticals, including information technology, network communication, automobile, and data centers. It stores data of various sized files and types, without any interruption and is widely opted for the management of voluminous unstructured data.

The major factor driving the next-generation data storage market globally is the rapidly escalating digital content dependency on numerous cloud storage platforms. The globally increasing number of cloud-based solutions is propelling the next-generation data storage market growth to a great extent. The worldwide adoption of cloud-based network-attached storage solutions is flourishing, as it can be accessed easily, irrespective of time and location. Cloud-based technologies can be utilized without any requirement of being physically installed on an organization”s system. With an increase in the number of cloud-based solutions, the demand for storing large amounts of backup storage is also rising. Various other benefits that are propelling this market are built-in data resiliency, reduction in overall expenditure, elimination of legacy NAS systems refresh, and performance flexibility. However, the requirement of high-speed internet and the huge risk of data security may hamper the next-generation data storage market growth to some extent. The globally emerging need for improved data analytics is anticipated to result in lucrative market opportunities over the forthcoming years.

The next-generation data storage market is fragmented based on storage architecture, storage medium, storage system, and end-user. Storage architecture segment includes block, file, and object storage. By storage medium, the market is categorized into the tape, solid state drive, and hard disk drive. On the basis of the storage system, the market is divided into storage area network, network-attached, and direct-attached. The end-user segment of the market comprises media and entertainment, IT and telecommunication, government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, education, BFSI, and others.

North America will hold a substantial share of the next-generation data storage market globally, owing to the early and rapid adoption of the latest technological advancements. The U.S. dominated the region and is projected to contribute significantly to both the global well regional market for next-generation data storage.

Some renowned players of the next-generation data storage market are Dell, Hewlett Packard, Hitachi, NetApp, Quantum Corporation, International Business Corporation, Pure Storage, Sandisk Corporation, Fujitsu, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Inspur, Nexenta Systems, Netgear, VMware, Tintri, Nutanix, Micron Technology, Western Digital Corporation, Drobo, and Cloudian.

This report segments the global next-generation data storage market into:

Next-Generation Data Storage Market: Storage Architecture Analysis

Block Storage

File Storage

Object Storage

Next-Generation Data Storage Market: Storage Medium Analysis

Tape

Hard Disk Drive(HDD)

Solid State Drive (SSD)

Next-Generation Data Storage Market: Storage System Analysis

Storage Area Network

Network-Attached

Direct-Attached

Next-Generation Data Storage Market: End-User Analysis

BFSI

Government

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Media and Entertainment

Others

Next-Generation Data Storage Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

