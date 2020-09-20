Global Reporter Gene Assay Market expected to generate around USD 3.01 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 10.6% between 2019 and 2025. A reporter gene is a gene type that investigators assigned to a regulatory sequence of another gene of importance in cell cultures, bacteria, plants, or animals. Specific genes are selected as reporters due to their specific traits.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Reporter Gene Assay market.

A reporter gene is a gene type that investigators assigned to a regulatory sequence of another gene of importance in cell cultures, bacteria, plants, or animals. Specific genes are selected as reporters due to their specific traits. Reporter genes can also be employed to assay the expression of a gene that may produce proteins.

Rising funding for cell-based studies, growing inclination toward cell-based assays, rapidly rising applications of gene expression, increasing cancer cases, escalating demand for tailored medicines, and accelerating funding processes from government agencies will drive the reporter gene assay market globally. Increasing R&D activities and growing focus on technological innovation will generate more growth opportunities for the reporter gene assay market. However, the high research cost of cell biology, absence of skilled researchers, the dearth of latest healthcare infrastructure in developing nations, and the lack of awareness may restrict the reporter gene assay market growth globally.

The reporter gene assay market is split based on product, end-user, and application. By product, the reporter gene assay market includes assay kits and reagents. Assay kits are expected to show the highest CAGR over the estimated time period, owing to their recurrent use in studies related to gene expression and signaling pathway exploration along with benefits offered by assay kits above standalone reagents. The end-user segment includes biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, research and academic institutes, hospital and diagnostic laboratories, and contract research organizations. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies dominated the market in 2018. The application segment includes promoter structural and functional analysis, cell signaling pathways, protein interaction, and gene regulation.

North America will lead the reporter gene assay market globally over the forecast time period. The region accounted for over 39% of the global market in 2018, due to the major funding for life sciences studies, growing applications of personalized medicines, rapidly rising cell-based investigation activities, availability of modern healthcare facilities, and the early acceptance of latest technologies. Europe holds the second spot of the global market, due to the presence of trained researchers, huge R&D funding by major companies, rising geriatric population, increasing chronic disorder occurrences, and positive reimbursement scenario. The Asia Pacific reporter gene assay market will grow rapidly over the estimated time period, owing to the rising chronic diseases incidences, growing interest in reporter gene assay, and increasing R&D related to gene therapy.

Some key players of the reporter gene assay market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, PerkinElmer, Promega Corporation, Abcam, Biotium, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Geno Technology, InvivoGen, Genecopoeia, PromoCell, Lonza Group, Cell Signaling Technology, and General Electric.

This report segments the global reporter gene assay market into:

Global Reporter Gene Assay Market: By Product

Assay Kits

Fluorescent Protein-linked

Luciferase Assay

Secreted Embryonic Alkaline Phosphatase

Beta-galactosidase Assay

Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assay

Others

Reagents

Global Reporter Gene Assay Market: By End-User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Global Reporter Gene Assay Market: By Application

Promoter Structural and Functional Analysis

Cell Signaling Pathways

Protein Interaction

Gene Regulation

Global Reporter Gene Assay Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

