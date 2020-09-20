Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market expected to reach around USD 39.51 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2019 and 2025. Acrylic surface coatings in dry conditions are water-resistant in nature and have important features, such as increased hardness in their surfaces and good elastomeric finish in the building’s surface.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Acrylic Surface Coating market.

The acrylic coating is a quick-drying paint composed of several pigments that are acrylic polymer emulsion suspended. This coating is made of acrylic or methacrylic polymer that has better color retention properties. Acrylic surface coatings in dry conditions are water-resistant in nature and have important features, such as increased hardness in their surfaces and good elastomeric finish in the building”s surface. Acrylic coatings are commonly used to cover a surface with various substrates.

The global acrylic surface coating market is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years, owing to the growing acrylic surface coating applications in the building and construction industry and the rising number of regulations related to using environmental-friendly products. The demand for acrylic surface coatings that release lower levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) is increasing rapidly. Moreover, the rising applications, ranging from interior decoration to exterior walls, furniture, and traffic lights to automobiles, are likely to support the acrylic surface coating market. However, the price volatility of acrylic surface coatings may hamper the market in the future. Conversely, the ongoing research and development related to acrylic surface coatings are expected to further boost this global market in the upcoming years.

The acrylic surface coating market is classified on the basis of substrate type, technology, and end-user. The substrate type segment of the acrylic surface coating market includes wood, plastic, concrete, and metal. In 2018, the concrete segment contributed the largest market share globally. By technology, the acrylic surface coating market includes solvent-borne, water-borne, and powder. Water-borne technology dominated the global acrylic surface coating market in 2018. The end-user segment of the acrylic surface coating market includes aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial, building and construction, and others. The building and construction segment dominated the global acrylic surface coating market in 2018. The automotive is expected to show the highest CAGR in the upcoming years.

The Asia Pacific acrylic surface coating market is expected to dominate globally in the future, owing to the rising acrylic surface coatings demand, growing use of acrylic surface coatings in the construction industry in China, India, and Indonesia. Moreover, the rising acrylic surface coating demand by the automotive industry is likely to boost the market growth.

Some major companies involved in the acrylic surface coating market are BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint, Valspar Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Sherwin-Williams, Kansai Paint, RPM, Asian Paints, Benjamin Moore, Sacal International, Dunn Edwards, and AkzoNobel.

This report segments the global acrylic surface coating market into:

Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market: Substrate Type Analysis

Concrete

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market: Technology Analysis

Water-Borne

Solvent-borne

Powder

Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market: End-User Analysis

Building and Construction

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Others

Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

