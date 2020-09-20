Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market expected to reach approximately USD 18.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 6.3% between 2019 and 2025. The adoption and application rates of Internets of Things (IoT), such as smart grids, smart cities, and smart homes, are growing rapidly worldwide.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Intelligent Electronic Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Intelligent Electronic Devices Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Intelligent Electronic Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Intelligent Electronic Devices Market By Product (Voltage Regulator, Digital Relay, Circuit Breaker Controller, Protection Relay, Load Tap Changer Controller, Capacitor Bank Switch, Recloser Controller, and Others), By Application (Traction Signaling and Control System, Mass Transit System, Water Supply and Management System, Condition Monitoring, and Automation), and By End-User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Petrochemical, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Energy & Power, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

A device assembled additionally to industrial control systems (ICS), with the motive of enabling advanced power automation, is called an intelligent electronic device (IED). Numerous categories of IEDs are available in the market and are assembled as per specific requirements of a wide range of applications, such as power surveillance, measuring, management, and communication.

The adoption and application rates of Internets of Things (IoT), such as smart grids, smart cities, and smart homes, are growing rapidly worldwide. Intelligent electronic devices play a crucial role in the implementation of various advanced technologies by extensively reducing the rate of dreadful faults. Thus, the worldwide emergence of advanced technologies, such as IoT, is propelling the intelligent electronic devices market globally. Even a minor alteration in documented values and actual values of IEDs can result in serious losses across numerous sensitive applications. Thereby, the risk of data inaccuracy may hinder the intelligent electronic devices market to some extent globally. Alternatively, numerous benefits facilitated by intelligent electronic devices, such as operation enhancement and optimization of capital assets with nominal human involvement, are projected to further support the market growth in the years ahead.

The intelligent electronic devices market is fragmented based on the product, application, and end-user. The product segment is categorized into capacitor bank switch, digital relay, voltage regulator, circuit breaker controller, recloser controller, protection relay, load tap changer, controller, and others. The increasing rate of faults due to power overloading is fuelling the global demand for protection relays, which will drive this segments growth in the future. The application segment of the market includes traction signaling and control system, mass transit system, water supply, and management system, condition monitoring, and automation. By the end of 2019, the automation segment is projected to hold the largest market share. By end-user, the intelligent electronic devices market comprises oil and gas, energy and power, automotive, petrochemical, healthcare, water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, and others. The automotive segment holds the largest market share globally.

North America is projected to witness major growth in the intelligent electronic devices market over the forecast timeframe. The U.S. held the largest share of the intelligent electronic devices market in 2018, due to the strong presence of globally leading market players across the country.

Some key participants operating in the intelligent electronic devices market are Siemens Corporation, Schneider Electric, Eaton Corp., ABB, SUBNET Solutions, Honeywell International, Black & Veatch, Cisco Systems, Landis+Gyr, BPL Global, Toshiba Corporation, Open Systems International, Rockwell Automation, S&C Electric, and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.

This report segments the global intelligent electronic devices market into:

Intelligent Electronic Devices Market: Product Analysis

Voltage Regulator

Digital Relay

Circuit Breaker Controller

Protection Relay

Load Tap Changer Controller

Capacitor Bank Switch

Recloser Controller

Others

Intelligent Electronic Devices Market: Application Analysis

Traction Signaling and Control System

Mass Transit System

Water Supply and Management System

Condition Monitoring

Automation

Intelligent Electronic Devices Market: End-User Analysis

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Petrochemical

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Energy and Power

Others

Intelligent Electronic Devices Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

