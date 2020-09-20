Global narrowband IoT chipset Market expected to reach approximately USD 2,992 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 49.2% between 2019 and 2025. The worldwide emerging low-powered, low-ranged, and inexpensive technology is primarily driving the narrowband IoT chipset Market.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Narrowband IoT Chipset market.

A low-power wide-area technology that operates virtually, irrespective of the location, is termed as narrowband IoT (NB IoT). Chipsets that are specially designed for narrowband IoT applications are called narrowband IoT chipsets (NB IoT).

The worldwide emerging demand for low-powered, low-ranged, and inexpensive technology is primarily driving the narrowband IoT chipset market. Developing power-efficient IoT devices is among the most critical tasks and NB IoT chipsets are highly preferred in such cases. NB IoT devices save power when they are not in operation mode, as they mainly draw energy while the modem is running. As NB-IoT chipsets are developed based on simple configurations, they are comparatively inexpensive and are given utmost priority while deployment. This is another main factor fuelling the narrowband IoT chipset market. However, the intense competition faced by the leading market players from various other low-power wide-area networks (LP WAN) may hinder the narrowband IoT chipset market growth. Moreover, the ever-increasing demand for technically-advanced network infrastructure is likely to benefit the narrowband IoT chipset market in the future.

The narrowband IoT chipset market is fragmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, and vertical. By component, the market is classified into services, hardware, and software. The increasing number of applications of NB-IoT chipset worldwide is driving the services segment. Additionally, the services segment includes both professional and managed services. The deployment segment includes guard, stand-alone, and in-band. The guard band segment accounts for a significant market share globally, due to its numerous advantages over in-band and standalone, such as it reutilizes already existing RF module frequency without any additional setup. By application, the narrowband IoT chipset market includes alarms and detectors, smart parking, trackers, wearable devices, smart street lighting, smart appliances, smart meters, and others. Smart meters account for a significant market share globally, owing to the increasing adoption rate of electricity, gas, and water meters. The vertical segment of the market includes consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, building automation, healthcare, infrastructure, energy and utilities, agriculture, and safety and security.

The Asia Pacific narrowband IoT chipset market held a predominant share globally in 2018, due to the rising adoption and penetration of advanced technologies. In the Asia Pacific, China witnessed the highest demand for narrowband IoT chipsets and dominated the regional market for narrowband IoT chipset.

Some prominent players of narrowband IoT chipset market are Qualcomm, Samsung, Sequans Communications, Altair Semiconductor, Nordic Semiconductor, Sercomm, u-blox, Cheerzing, ZTE, RDA, MediaTek, Riot Micro, Huawei, and CommSolid.

This report segments the global narrowband IoT chipset market into:

Narrowband IoT Chipset Market: Component Analysis

Hardware

Software

Services

Narrowband IoT Chipset Market: Deployment Analysis

Guard

Stand-Alone

In-Band

Narrowband IoT Chipset Market: Application Analysis

Trackers

Alarms and Detectors

Smart Street Lighting

Wearable Devices

Smart Meters

Smart Appliances

Smart Parking

Others

Narrowband IoT Chipset Market: Vertical Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Utilities

Building Automation

Infrastructure

Healthcare

Agriculture

Automotive and Transportation

Safety and Security

Narrowband IoT Chipset Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

