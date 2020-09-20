Global Elastography Imaging Market expected to generate around USD 4.54 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.23% between 2019 and 2025. Rising prevalence of different types of cancers and chronic diseases and increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures for cancer diagnosis and treatment are fuelling the elastography imaging Market.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Elastography Imaging market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Elastography Imaging Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Elastography Imaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Elastography Imaging Market By Modality (Magnetic Resonance Elastography and Ultrasound), By Application (Cardiology, Radiology, Vascular, OB/GYN, Orthopedic, and Musculoskeletal), and By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

Elastography is a medical technique used to study the elastic properties and stiffness of the muscles. Its main purpose is to find whether tissue is hard or soft to get the diagnostic information about the occurrence or status of a disease. The most widely used techniques are magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or ultrasound, to create both an anatomical image and the stiffness map for comparison. The increasing incidences of breast and liver cancer, the growing use of advanced diagnosis technique in cancer treatment, rising investments made in research funding, and rapidly developing diagnostic facilities are driving the elastography imaging market globally.

Rising prevalence of different types of cancers and chronic diseases and increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures for cancer diagnosis and treatment are fuelling the elastography imaging market. Technological advancements witnessed in the medical industry and a growing number of government initiatives to fund cancer research are also contributing to this global markets growth. Increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases has led to the elevated demand for elastography imaging techniques with high-content screening techniques for diagnosis and treatment. However, the high cost of elastography imaging systems and unfavorable reimbursement scenario may restrain the elastography imaging market. Alternatively, the use of elastography imaging for cancer research is anticipated to generate new growth opportunities in the elastography imaging market over the forecast time period.

The elastography imaging market is categorized on the basis of modality, application, and end-user. By modality, the market is categorized into ultrasound and magnetic resonance elastography. The ultrasound segment held the largest market share in 2018, owing to its quick procedure, low-cost technique, and easy availability.

By application, the market includes radiology, cardiology, OB/GYN, vascular, orthopedic, and musculoskeletal. The radiology segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, due to its wide utilization in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases like cancer, soft tissue, and abdominal injuries.

By end-user, the elastography imaging market includes diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest market shares in 2018, due to the increasing focus on MRI-based elastography imaging and ultrasound.

Europe is expected to dominate the elastography imaging market globally over the forecast time period, owing to the growing investments made by the regional governments in research facilities, ongoing research on cancer, commercialization of elastography imaging, and rising cancer cases. North America held the second spot of the elastography imaging market, due to the increasing chronic diseases and cancer incidences. The Asia Pacific is an emerging market for elastography imaging. China dominated this regional market due to increasing cancer prevalence and rising demand for its detection techniques.

Some key players operating in the elastography imaging market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical System, Samsung Medison, Hitachi, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, FUJIFILM Holdings, Esaote, SuperSonic Imagine, and Resoundant.

This report segments the global elastography imaging market into:

Global Elastography Imaging Market: By Modality

Magnetic Resonance Elastography

Ultrasound

Global Elastography Imaging Market: By Application

Cardiology

Radiology

Vascular

OB/GYN

Orthopedic

Musculoskeletal

Global Elastography Imaging Market: By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Elastography Imaging Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Elastography Imaging in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Elastography Imaging Market By Modality (Magnetic Resonance Elastography and Ultrasound), By Application (Cardiology, Radiology, Vascular, OB/GYN, Orthopedic, and Musculoskeletal), and By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580