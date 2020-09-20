Global Location of Things Market expected to reach around USD 71.55 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR approximately 37.63% between 2019 and 2025. The location of things Market is expected to grow substantially in the years ahead, owing to the rising use of location-based services.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Location of Things market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Location of Things Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Location of Things market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Location of Things Market By Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), By Application (Location-Based Social Media Monitoring, Location-Based Customer Engagement & Advertising Platform, IoT Location Intelligence, IoT Asset Management, and Mapping & Navigation), and By Vertical (Government & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

Location of Things (LoT) is a sub-division of (IoT) Internet of things. It is a system of interconnected devices that can communicate with each other by communications modes, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Near Field Communication (NFC). Location is a critical characteristic of the internet of things technology, as it helps the devices to comprehend and analyze the current location by using Bluetooth Low Energy technology (BLE).

The location of things market is expected to grow substantially in the years ahead, owing to the rising use of location-based services. Moreover, the technology helps to find different routes and sends push notifications enabling effective customer engagement. This technology is also helpful in reducing theft by tracking and alerts. The commercialization of location-based services, cab services, and navigation coupled with the surging adoption of IoT-based services and products are also driving the location of things market growth. Moreover, the growing use of location-based applications by end-users will also drive this global market. Additionally, the rising adoption of cloud-based technology, substantial developments related to IoT, and increasing demand for real-time location analysis are further anticipated to create growth opportunities for the location of things market in the future. However, the privacy and security regarding an individuals identity is the prime concern that may hinder the location of things market development in the years ahead.

By location type, the location of things market is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor location. Both segments are anticipated to experience rapid growth in the years ahead. The indoor location type might even surpass the outdoor location in relation to CAGR. The indoor location segment has gained a lot of popularity ever since its inception, as it allows real-time data recording for analyzing a visitors behaviors and preferences. The technology is likely to have an upper hand over the global positioning system (GPS), as the global positioning system falls short of receiving signals due to hard walls.

North America will hold a sizeable share of the location of things market globally in the future, due to the rising penetration of smartphones, technology proliferation, and faster network connectivity. Moreover, the presence of prominent players in the U.S. and various technological advancements will majorly contribute to the regions location of things market growth. Furthermore, the developing countries in the Asia Pacific like India and China will positively influence the location of things market growth across the globe.

Some major players of the location of things market are Google, Bosch Software Innovations, Microsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, IBM, ESRI, Ubisense Group, Wireless Logic, HERE, Pitney Bowes, TIBCO Software, and Telogis.

This report segments the global location of things market into:

Global Location of Things Market: Location Type Analysis

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

Global Location of Things Market: Application Analysis

Location-Based Social Media Monitoring

Location-Based Customer Engagement and Advertising Platform

IoT Location Intelligence

IoT Asset Management

Mapping and Navigation

Global Location of Things Market: Vertical Analysis

Government and Defense

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Global Location of Things Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Location of Things in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Location of Things Market By Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), By Application (Location-Based Social Media Monitoring, Location-Based Customer Engagement & Advertising Platform, IoT Location Intelligence, IoT Asset Management, and Mapping & Navigation), and By Vertical (Government & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580