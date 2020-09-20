Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market expected to reach around USD 2,589 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR approximately 16.3% between 2019 and 2025. The network traffic analyzer Market globally will grow notably in the years ahead, owing to the increasing need for connected devices, such as smartphones and smart devices.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Network Traffic Analyzer market.
Abstract
Network traffic analysis is the process of analyzing, reviewing, and recording traffic in the network for the purpose of security, performance and management, and general network operations.
The network traffic analyzer market globally will grow notably in the years ahead, owing to the increasing need for connected devices, such as smartphones and smart devices. The rising use of smart devices like smartphones, tablets, and other IoT-enabled devices are fueling the demand for internet, thereby propelling the network traffic analyzer market development. Various organizations from different sectors have been attracted toward high-speed internet to reduce the technical glitch on their network and can work efficiently even with the increasing network load while conducting their business operations. Additionally, the adoption of smartphones is more as compared to personal computers, which has further encouraged the network traffic analyzer market growth. The rising acceptance of smartphones and their usage for online gaming and the increasing adoption of improved IT infrastructure in various IT companies will also drive the network traffic analyzer market. Moreover, the availability of economically-priced smartphones in the developing economies, such as India and China, are further fueling the demand for smartphones, thereby boosting the need for Internet and network traffic analyzer market. The growing trends and rising acceptance of enterprise mobility and work timings are also expected to flourish the network traffic analyzer market growth globally. However, the availability of free network traffic tools may curtail the network traffic analyzer market in the long run to some extent.
By component, the network traffic analyzer market is fragmented into solutions (network traffic, network capacity planning, network security, application monitoring, bandwidth monitoring, and others) and services (professional and managed). The solutions segment will hold a notable share over the forthcoming years. The network in the organization includes many devices, such as switches, workstations, servers, routers, firewalls, virtual machines, and numerous other network applications. Thus, to maintain and manage these devices, a network administrator needs tailored network traffic analyzing solutions. These tools deliver insight into the network bandwidth consumption, traffic, and protocol analysis along with optimizing business applications to recognize breaches and mitigate security attacks.
North America is predicted to hold a substantial share of the network traffic analyzer market globally in the years ahead, owing to the growing internet connectivity and organization mobility.
Some noticeable players of the network traffic analyzer market are Cisco Systems, SolarWinds, NETSCOUT Systems, ManageEngine, Kentik, Ipswitch, Colasoft, Genie Networks, Nokia, HPE, CA Technologies, Plixer, and NetFlow Auditor.
This report segments the global network traffic analyzer market into:
Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market: Component Analysis
Solutions
Network Traffic
Bandwidth Monitoring
Application Monitoring
Network Security
Network Capacity Planning
Others
Services
Professional Services
Integration and Deployment Services
Training and Support Services
Consulting Services
Managed Services
Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market: Deployment Analysis
Cloud
On-Premises
Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market: End-User Analysis
Enterprises
BFSI
Education
Healthcare
Government
Retail
Others
Service Providers
Telecom Providers
Internet Service Providers
Communication Service Providers
Cloud Service Providers
Cable Network Providers
Managed Service Providers
Data Centers
Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
