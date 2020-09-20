Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market was USD 277.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 359.32 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2019 and 2025. Rapid urbanization and enhanced purchase parity of population in emerging economies are key factors driving the liquefied petroleum gas Market.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Liquefied Petroleum Gas market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the global liquefied petroleum gas market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical information from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on volume (Kilotons) and revenue (USD Billion). The study covers the key drivers and restraints of the global liquefied petroleum gas market and provides their market impact within the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the analysis of opportunities available in the global liquefied petroleum gas market.

In order to offer the users of this report, a comprehensive view of the global liquefied petroleum gas market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model has additionally been included. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study also includes the market share of the key participants operating in the global liquefied petroleum gas market. Moreover, the report covers the strategic development in the market along with acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, and regional growth of key players within the market on a global basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the liquefied petroleum gas market by segmenting it based on source, end-user, and region. The regional segment is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some major players of the liquefied petroleum gas market are Chevron Corporation, British Petroleum, Petroleum National, China Petroleum & Chemical, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, China National Petroleum, Phillips 66, and Valero Energy.

This report segments the global liquefied petroleum gas market into:

Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market: Source Analysis

Refineries

Associated Natural Gas

Non-Associated Natural Gas

Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market: End-User Analysis

Residential and Commercial

Refineries and Petrochemicals

Industrial

Transportation

Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

