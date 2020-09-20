Global Organ-On-Chip Market expected to generate around USD 88 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 27.73% between 2019 and 2025. The increasing issues related to ones health and rising organ culture instruments based on lung and kidney are driving the organ-on-chip Market worldwide.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organ-On-Chip market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Organ-On-Chip Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Organ-On-Chip market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the organ-on-chip market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the organ-on-chip market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the organ-on-chip market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the organ-on-chip market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, R&D, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to regions.

The Organ-on-chip market is fragmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. The regional segment includes North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players of the organ-on-chip market are Emulate, AxoSim Technologies, CN Bio Innovations, Hurel Corporation, Ascendance Biotechnology, InSphero, Mimetas, Nortis, Organovo Holdings, and Tara Biosystems.

This report segments the global organ-on-chip market as follows:

Global Organ-on-chip Market: Product Analysis

Liver-On-Chip

Heart-On-Chip

Lung-On-Chip

Kidney-On-Chip

Others

Global Organ-on-chip Market: Application Analysis

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Research

Others

Global Organ-on-chip Market: End-User Analysis

Healthcare

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Global Organ-on-chip Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

