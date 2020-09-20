Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market size is expected to grow from USD 700 million in 2020 to USD USD 23,291.5 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 97.4% between 2021 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market By Offering (Hardware and Services), By Demography (Urban, Semi-Urban, and Rural), By Application (Internet of Things, Broadband Internet, Pay TV, and Others), and By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Government)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market on a global and regional level. The study provides data from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study also includes the drivers and restraints of the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market on a global level.

This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and the product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market is fragmented on the basis of offering, demography, application, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2025. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some leading players of the 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market are Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Mimosa Networks, Huawei, Cohere Technologies, Ericsson, Arqiva, Cellular South, Orange, United States Cellular Corporation, Siklu Communication, Mobile Telephone Networks, TELUS Corporation, Telefonica, Swisscom, Hrvatski Telekom, and Verizon Communications.

This report segments the global 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market into:

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Offering Analysis

Hardware

Customer Premises Equipment Devices

Access Units

Services

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Demography Analysis

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Application Analysis

Internet of Things (IoT)

Broadband Internet

Pay TV

Others

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: End-User Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

