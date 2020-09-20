Global Embolotherapy Market is expected to surpass USD 5.3 billion by 2025 from USD 3.5 billion in 2019 with a CAGR of 8.5%

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Embolotherapy market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Embolotherapy Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Embolotherapy market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Abstract
Global Embolotherapy Market: An Overview
The global embolotherapy market is a fragmented, and competitive landscape. The rising demand for embolotherapy to treat cases of trauma, tumor, and for male infertility, and impotence promises major growth for the market in near future.
Embolotherapy today plays a more important role in medicine than ever before. The treatment, endovascular in nature promises to control bleeding, reduction in tumors, close arteriovenous, among others. The technique is increasingly moving towards minimal-invasive procedures which will likely present major benefits to the rising elderly, and chronic-disease ridden patient population. The success of the treatment relies on a wide variety of gel foams, angiographic catheters, coils, balloons, and skilled surgeons. The therapy can be permanent or temporary in nature, and varies widely depending on the application.
According to SACs latest study, the embolotherapy market will register significant growth during 2019-2025, growing at a robust 8.5% CAGR. The rising investments, grants by public and private institutions, and rising cases of chronic illnesses like liver cancer will spell major growth for the market during the forecast period. According to the SAC study, the market reached a valuation of $3.5 bn in 2019, and will likely cross $5.3 bn by 2025 end.
Global Embolotherapy Market: Key Trends
According to the latest reports by Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year 33,000 people in the US are diagnosed with liver cancer. Among these, over 27,000 patients die from the illness. Additionally, the percentage of people receiving liver cancer has steadily been on the rise in the last decade. Moreover, the percentage of people who survive beyond five years remains extremely low with percentage hovering between 4 to 26.
On the other hand, strokes also remains a key opportunity for improving the lives of patients for players in the global embolotherapy market. Strokes remains the fifth-leading cause of deaths in the United States, with 7,95,000 cases incidences reported annually.
Additionally, diseases like uterine fibroid are also witnessing a growing rate of diagnosis, thanks to rising awareness of the disease, and increasingly effective treatment procedure. The disease remains a common occurrences among women. Most women develop the condition between 20-80 years of age, and 35% of women experience the condition before they reach menopause.
The rising occurrences of several chronic diseases including cancer, strokes, and their growing adverse effects on the elderly population will create significant opportunities for growth in the global embolotherapy market in near future.
Global Embolotherapy Market: Segmentation
The global embolotherapy market report is segmented on the basis of disease, products, procedure, end-users, and region. Among type of disease, oncology, aneurysm, peripheral vascular conditions will be studied. The product segement of the report will cover guidewires, detachable coils, embolic agents, pushable coils, and microspheres. Moreover, the data from clinics, hospitals, academia, and ASC will also be presented in the end-user segment.
Global Embolotherapy Market: Regional Analysis
The global embolotherapy market will cover all key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the rising investment in healthcare in the US, will likely create major opportunities for growth in the North America region. Recent legislations in the US has extended programs like Medicare for all elderly patients above 65 years of age. Among other regions, the Asia Pacific region will likely witness highest CAGR-driven growth, thanks to rising disposable income, and growing access to healthcare.
Global Embolotherapy Market: Competitive Analysis
The global embolotherapy market remains an innovative landscape, wherein large fragmentation in the market continues to drive robust innovation. The growing technological advancements, and increasing demand for minimal-invasive surgeries will also fuel further growth for innovation during the forecast period. Some key players in the global embolotherapy market are Merit Medical Systems, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
The global embolotherapy market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Embolic agents
Microspheres
Embolic coils
Detachable Coils
Pushable Coils
Liquid Embolic Agents
Embolic Plug Systems
Detachable Balloons
Support Devices
Microcatheters
Guidewires
By Disease Indication
Cancer
Liver Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Other Cancers
Peripheral Vascular Diseases
Neurological Diseases
Cerebral Aneurysm
Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations and Fistulas
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Urological and Nephrological Disorders
By Procedure
Transcatheter Arterial Embolization
Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy
Transarterial Chemoembolization
By End User
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Other End Users
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
