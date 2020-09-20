Global Embolotherapy Market is expected to surpass USD 5.3 billion by 2025 from USD 3.5 billion in 2019 with a CAGR of 8.5%

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Embolotherapy market.

Abstract

Global Embolotherapy Market: An Overview

The global embolotherapy market is a fragmented, and competitive landscape. The rising demand for embolotherapy to treat cases of trauma, tumor, and for male infertility, and impotence promises major growth for the market in near future.

Embolotherapy today plays a more important role in medicine than ever before. The treatment, endovascular in nature promises to control bleeding, reduction in tumors, close arteriovenous, among others. The technique is increasingly moving towards minimal-invasive procedures which will likely present major benefits to the rising elderly, and chronic-disease ridden patient population. The success of the treatment relies on a wide variety of gel foams, angiographic catheters, coils, balloons, and skilled surgeons. The therapy can be permanent or temporary in nature, and varies widely depending on the application.

According to SACs latest study, the embolotherapy market will register significant growth during 2019-2025, growing at a robust 8.5% CAGR. The rising investments, grants by public and private institutions, and rising cases of chronic illnesses like liver cancer will spell major growth for the market during the forecast period. According to the SAC study, the market reached a valuation of $3.5 bn in 2019, and will likely cross $5.3 bn by 2025 end.

Global Embolotherapy Market: Key Trends

According to the latest reports by Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year 33,000 people in the US are diagnosed with liver cancer. Among these, over 27,000 patients die from the illness. Additionally, the percentage of people receiving liver cancer has steadily been on the rise in the last decade. Moreover, the percentage of people who survive beyond five years remains extremely low with percentage hovering between 4 to 26.

On the other hand, strokes also remains a key opportunity for improving the lives of patients for players in the global embolotherapy market. Strokes remains the fifth-leading cause of deaths in the United States, with 7,95,000 cases incidences reported annually.

Additionally, diseases like uterine fibroid are also witnessing a growing rate of diagnosis, thanks to rising awareness of the disease, and increasingly effective treatment procedure. The disease remains a common occurrences among women. Most women develop the condition between 20-80 years of age, and 35% of women experience the condition before they reach menopause.

The rising occurrences of several chronic diseases including cancer, strokes, and their growing adverse effects on the elderly population will create significant opportunities for growth in the global embolotherapy market in near future.

Global Embolotherapy Market: Segmentation

The global embolotherapy market report is segmented on the basis of disease, products, procedure, end-users, and region. Among type of disease, oncology, aneurysm, peripheral vascular conditions will be studied. The product segement of the report will cover guidewires, detachable coils, embolic agents, pushable coils, and microspheres. Moreover, the data from clinics, hospitals, academia, and ASC will also be presented in the end-user segment.

Global Embolotherapy Market: Regional Analysis

The global embolotherapy market will cover all key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the rising investment in healthcare in the US, will likely create major opportunities for growth in the North America region. Recent legislations in the US has extended programs like Medicare for all elderly patients above 65 years of age. Among other regions, the Asia Pacific region will likely witness highest CAGR-driven growth, thanks to rising disposable income, and growing access to healthcare.

Global Embolotherapy Market: Competitive Analysis

The global embolotherapy market remains an innovative landscape, wherein large fragmentation in the market continues to drive robust innovation. The growing technological advancements, and increasing demand for minimal-invasive surgeries will also fuel further growth for innovation during the forecast period. Some key players in the global embolotherapy market are Merit Medical Systems, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

The global embolotherapy market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Embolic agents

Microspheres

Embolic coils

Detachable Coils

Pushable Coils

Liquid Embolic Agents

Embolic Plug Systems

Detachable Balloons

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires

By Disease Indication

Cancer

Liver Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Other Cancers

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Cerebral Aneurysm

Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations and Fistulas

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Urological and Nephrological Disorders

By Procedure

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy

Transarterial Chemoembolization

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

