Global Warehouse Robotics Market is segmented on the basis of robot type, application, end use industry and region. Robot type segment is majorly classified into articulated robot, ASRS, SCARA, collaborative robot and gantry cartesian robot.

Warehouse Robotics Market By Robot Type (Articulated Robot, ASRS, SCARA, Collaborative Robot and Gantry Cartesian Robot), By Application (Palletizing, Picking and Packaging and Transfer and Transport), By End use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Automotive, E-commerce, Plastic, Rubber and Chemical)-Global industry Perspective, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The report contains an analysis and forecast of the warehouse robotics market globally and regionally. It provides past data of 2016-2018 along with forecast data from 2019 to 2025 on the basis of revenue (USD Billion). The report includes drivers, challenges, and restraints for warehouse robotics market along with the influence they have on demand during the projected period. Also, the report contains the study of opportunities available in the warehouse robotics market on a global level.

It also includes an elaborated competitive scenario and portfolio of key market players. To know the competitive landscape prevailing in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model of the mentioned market is also been included. The study includes market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments are benchmarked based on the market growth rate, size, and attractiveness. The report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, the primary and secondary research team of industry experts.

The global warehouse robotics market is segmented on the basis of robot type, application, end-use industry, and region. The robot type segment is majorly classified into an articulated robot, ASRS, SCARA, collaborative robot, and gantry cartesian robot. The application segment includes palletizing, picking and packaging and transfer and transport. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is majorly classified into pharmaceutical, food and beverages, automotive, e-commerce, plastic, rubber and chemical. Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and MEA. The above segments have been analyzed based on current and future trends and market estimated from 2018 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the present and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into countries such as the U.S, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, and GCC Countries among other countries.

The report segments the warehouse robotics market as follows:

Warehouse Robotics Market: Robot Type Analysis

Articulated Robot

ASRS

SCARA

Collaborative Robot

Gantry Cartesian Robot

Warehouse Robotics Market: Application Analysis

Palletizing

Picking and Packaging

Transfer and Transport

Warehouse Robotics Market: End-use Industry Analysis

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Automotive

E-commerce

Plastic

Rubber

Chemical

Warehouse Robotics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

