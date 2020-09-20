Global External Ventricular Drain Market is expected to generate around USD 2,770 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.73 % between 2019 and 2025. EVD is a therapy that enables cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to be temporarily drained out from the brain ventricles to relieve increased intracranial pressure.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the External Ventricular Drain market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on External Ventricular Drain Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the External Ventricular Drain market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ External Ventricular Drain Market By Indication (Posterior Fossa Tumor, Hematomas Posterior Fossa, IV Ventricle Obstruction, Cranial Injuries, Subdural Hematomas, Meningitis, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage into CSF, and Others) and By End-User (Pediatric Care Center, Neurology Hospitals, Nursing Home, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the external ventricular drain market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes the drivers and restraints of the external ventricular drain market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the external ventricular drain market on a global level.

In order to give a comprehensive view of the external ventricular drain market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, R&D, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The external ventricular drain market is fragmented based on indication, end-user, and region. The regional segment includes North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players of the external ventricular drain market include Medtronic, Spiegelberg, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, and Sophysa.

This report segments the global external ventricular drain market into:

Global External Ventricular Drain Market: Indication Analysis

Posterior Fossa Tumor

Hematomas Posterior Fossa

IV Ventricle Obstruction

Cranial Injuries

Subdural Hematomas

Meningitis

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage into CSF

Other

Global External Ventricular Drain Market: End-User Analysis

Pediatric Care Center

Neurology Hospitals

Nursing Home

Others

Global External Ventricular Drain Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on External Ventricular Drain in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ External Ventricular Drain Market By Indication (Posterior Fossa Tumor, Hematomas Posterior Fossa, IV Ventricle Obstruction, Cranial Injuries, Subdural Hematomas, Meningitis, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage into CSF, and Others) and By End-User (Pediatric Care Center, Neurology Hospitals, Nursing Home, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580