Assistive Robotics Market By Mobility (Mobile And Stationary), By Type (Socially Assistive Robots, Physically Assistive Robots And Mixed Assistive Robots) By Application (Public Relation, Surgery Assistance, Elderly Assistance, Handicap Assistance, Companionship, Industrial, Defense And Others) And By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2018 -2025

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Assistive Robotics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Assistive Robotics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report studies the assistive robotics market status and outlook of global and major regions. The research study includes historic data of the years 2016, 2017, and 2018 and forecast data from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). Evaluating the dynamics of the assistive robotics market provides a brief reflection on drivers and limitations for the assistive robotics market and its impact on demand in the next few years. The study also includes an analysis of global opportunities in the assistive robotics market. In addition, the report covers a comprehensive competitive scenario and portfolio of top suppliers in the assistive robotics market. An analysis of Porter”s Five Forces model for the assistive robotics market has been included to understand the competitive landscape in the assistive robotics market.

The study provides a crucial view on the assistive robotics market by segmenting the market based on mobility, type, application, and region. The segments are analyzed based on current and future trends, estimated from 2018 to 2025. The mobility segment has been fragmented into mobile and stationary. On the basis of type; the market has been segregated into socially assistive robots, physically assistive robots and mixed assistive robots. Moreover, the application segment covers public relation, surgery assistance, elderly assistance, handicap assistance, companionship, industrial, defense and others. The regional module comprises the current and forecast demand for Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe for assistive robotics market with further bifurcation including U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa among others.

The competitive profiling of noticeable players of assistive robotics market includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, their recent developments and product offered by them which can help in assessing competition in the market. Noticeable players included in the report are Kinova Robotics, Softbank Robotics, Focal Meditech, Cyberdyne, EKSO Bionics, Intuitive Surgical, Ubtech Robotics, Rewalk Robotics, Barrett Technology, and Hyundai among others. These players are undertaking strategic initiatives such as partnerships, distribution alliances, mergers, and acquisitions to consolidate their position in the market.

Global Assistive Robotics Market: Mobility Segment Analysis

Mobile

Stationary

Global Assistive Robotics Market: Type Segment Analysis

Socially Assistive Robots

Physically Assistive Robots

Mixed Assistive Robots

Global Assistive Robotics Market: Application Segment Analysis

Public Relation

Surgery Assistance

Elderly Assistance

Handicap Assistance

Companionship

Industrial

Defense

Others

Global Assistive Robotics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

