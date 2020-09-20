Global Machine Vision Market expected to reach approximately USD 1,408 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7% between 2019 and 2025. Machine vision is the technology that delivers automatic scrutiny and review based on imageries for numerous applications, such as automatic inspection, process control, and robot guidance.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Machine Vision market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Machine Vision Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Machine Vision market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Machine Vision Market By Component (FPGA, Microcontroller, Processor, Microprocessor, Deep Learning, LED Lighting, Optics, Frame Grabber, Application Specific, DSP, and Others), By Product (Smart Camera-Based and PC-Based), By Application (Recognition, Positioning & Guidance, Identification, Measurement, Quality Control & Inspection, and Others), By Camera (Interface Standards, Frame Rate, Format, Sensor Type, and Others), By Industrial Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Pharmaceutical, Printing, Solar Panel Manufacturing, Machinery, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Wood & Paper, Rubber & Plastics, Metals, Food & Packaging, Glass, and Others), and By Non-Industrial Vertical (Postal & Logistics, Security & Surveillance, Autonomous Cars, Healthcare & Medical Imaging, The Intelligent Transportation System, Agriculture, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the machine vision market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes the drivers and restraints of the machine vision market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and threats to the machine vision market on a global level.

To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the machine vision market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the machine vision market by segmenting it based on component, product, application, camera, industrial vertical, non-industrial vertical, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players operating in the machine vision market across the globe are National Instruments, Basler, Teledyne Technologies, JAI, BaumerOptronic, Omron, Cognex, Sony, Texas Instruments, Keyence, Intel, and Allied Vision Technologies.

This report segments the global machine vision market into:

Global Machine Vision Market: Component Analysis

FPGA

Processor

Microcontroller

DSP

Optics

Microprocessor

LED Lighting

Frame Grabber

Application Specific

Deep Learning

Others

Global Machine Vision Market: Product Analysis

Smart Camera-Based

PC-Based

Global Machine Vision Market: Application Analysis

Positioning and Guidance

Quality Control and Inspection

Identification

Measurement

Recognition

Others

Global Machine Vision Market: Camera Analysis

Interface Standards

Sensor Type

Format

Frame Rate

Others

Global Machine Vision Market: Industrial Vertical Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Printing

Electronics and Semiconductor

Wood and Paper

Metals

Rubber and Plastics

Food and Packaging

Glass

Pharmaceutical

Solar Panel Manufacturing

Machinery

Others

Global Machine Vision Market: Non-Industrial Vertical Analysis

Postal and Logistics

Healthcare and Medical Imaging

Security and Surveillance

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

Agriculture

Autonomous Cars

Others

Global Machine Vision Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

