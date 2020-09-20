Global Biometric Technology Market expected to reach approximately USD 59.43 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 19.42% between 2019 and 2025. Increasing safety concerns related to traditional old PIN-based method is expected to drive the biometric technology Market.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biometric Technology market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Biometric Technology Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Biometric Technology market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the biometric technology market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of biometric technology market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints of the biometric technology market along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the biometric technology market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the biometric technology market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in the biometric technology market. To understand the competitive landscape in the biometric technology market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the biometric technology market by segmenting it based on application, end-use, and region. All the segments of the biometric technology market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some prominent players in the global biometric technology market are 3M, Fujitsu Frontech, Imageware Systems, Suprema, Safran, Secunet Security Networks, Thales, Bio-Key International, NEC Corporation, and Precise Biometrics.

This report segments the global biometric technology market into:

Global Biometric Technology Market: Application Analysis

Face Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Voice Recognition

Signature Recognition

Iris Recognition

Middleware Recognition

AFIS

Hand Geometry Recognition

Non-AFIS

Others

Global Biometric Technology Market: End-Use Analysis

Government

Banking and Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Transport/Logistics

Defense and Security

Others

Global Biometric Technology Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

