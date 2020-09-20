Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market expected to reach approximately USD 37.19 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 8.6% between 2019 and 2025. The rising road safety of travelers and surging call to cut road traffic are propelling the integrated traffic systems Market globally.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Integrated Traffic Systems market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Integrated Traffic Systems Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Integrated Traffic Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the integrated traffic systems market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of integrated traffic systems market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints of the market along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the integrated traffic systems market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the integrated traffic systems market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in the integrated traffic systems market. To understand the competitive landscape in the integrated traffic systems market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the integrated traffic systems market by segmenting it based on sensor type, function, hardware, and region. All the segments of the integrated traffic systems market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some noticeable players of the integrated traffic systems market are Cubic, Cisco, Sumitomo, Siemens, Swarco, LG CNS, KapschTrafficCom, Jenoptik, Flir, and Iteris.

This report segments the global integrated traffic systems market into:

Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market: Sensor Type Analysis

Infrared Sensors

Weigh-In Motion Sensors

Acoustic Sensors

Road Condition Sensors

Visibility Sensors

Thermal Mapping Sensors

Wind Speed Sensors

Inductive Loop Detectors

Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market: Function Analysis

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Vehicle Detection

Number Plate Recognition System

Journey Time Measurement System

Traffic Control

Intelligent Traffic Lightings

Parking Management

Incident Detection System

Information Provision

Multifunctional System

Information Communication System

Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market: Hardware Analysis

Sensors

Display Boards

Radars

Surveillance Cameras

Interface Boards

Smart Traffic Lights

Others

Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

