Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market expected to reach approximately USD 37.19 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 8.6% between 2019 and 2025. The rising road safety of travelers and surging call to cut road traffic are propelling the integrated traffic systems Market globally.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Integrated Traffic Systems Market By Sensor Type (Infrared, Weigh-In Motion, and Acoustic), By Function (Traffic Control, Traffic Monitoring, and Information Provision), and By Hardware (Sensors, Display Boards, Radars, Surveillance Cameras, Interface Boards, Smart Traffic Lights, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029
Abstract
The report analyzes and forecasts the integrated traffic systems market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of integrated traffic systems market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints of the market along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the integrated traffic systems market on a global level.
The report gives a transparent view of the integrated traffic systems market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in the integrated traffic systems market. To understand the competitive landscape in the integrated traffic systems market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a crucial view of the integrated traffic systems market by segmenting it based on sensor type, function, hardware, and region. All the segments of the integrated traffic systems market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.
Some noticeable players of the integrated traffic systems market are Cubic, Cisco, Sumitomo, Siemens, Swarco, LG CNS, KapschTrafficCom, Jenoptik, Flir, and Iteris.
This report segments the global integrated traffic systems market into:
Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market: Sensor Type Analysis
Infrared Sensors
Weigh-In Motion Sensors
Acoustic Sensors
Road Condition Sensors
Visibility Sensors
Thermal Mapping Sensors
Wind Speed Sensors
Inductive Loop Detectors
Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market: Function Analysis
Traffic Monitoring
Automatic Vehicle Detection
Number Plate Recognition System
Journey Time Measurement System
Traffic Control
Intelligent Traffic Lightings
Parking Management
Incident Detection System
Information Provision
Multifunctional System
Information Communication System
Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market: Hardware Analysis
Sensors
Display Boards
Radars
Surveillance Cameras
Interface Boards
Smart Traffic Lights
Others
Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
