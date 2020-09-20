Global LNG carrier containment Market expected to reach around USD15.56 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2019 and 2025. The LNG carrier containment Market is majorly driven by the rising natural gas from various industries and LNGs growing number of residential and commercial applications.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the LNG Carrier Containment market.

LNG Carrier Containment Market By Carrier Type (Membrane and Moss), By Propulsion Type (Steam Turbine, ME-GI, DFDE, SSD, Steam Reheat, XDF, TFDE, and Others), and By Capacity (30,000 to 1,24,999 Cubic Meters, 1,25,000 to 1,49,999 Cubic Meters, 1,50,000 to 1,80,000 Cubic Meters, and Above 1,80,000 Cubic Meters)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the LNG carrier containment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical information from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on both volume (K Units) and revenue (USD Billion). The study covers the key drivers and restraints of the global LNG carrier containment market and provides their market impact over the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the analysis of opportunities available in the global LNG carrier containment market on a global level.

In order to offer a comprehensive view of the global LNG carrier containment market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for global LNG carrier containment market has additionally been included. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study also includes the market share of the key participants operating in the global LNG carrier containment market. Moreover, the report covers the strategic development in the market along with acquisitions & mergers, agreements partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, and regional growth of key market players on a global basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the global LNG carrier containment market by segmenting it based on carrier type, propulsion type, capacity, and region. The regional segment includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some major players of the LNG carrier containment market are Gaztransport & Technigaz, Mitsui O.S.K Lines, Teekay LNG Partners, NYK Line, Gaslog, MISC Berhad, Dynagas LNG Partners, BW Gas, Samsung Heavy Industries, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

This report segments the global LNG carrier containment market into:

Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: Carrier Type Analysis

Membrane Type

Moss Type

Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: Propulsion Type Analysis

Steam Turbine

ME-GI

DFDE

SSD

Steam Reheat

XDF

TFDE

Others

Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: Capacity Analysis

30,000 to 1,24,999 Cubic Meters

1,25,000 to 1,49,999 Cubic Meters

1,50,000 to 1,80,000 Cubic Meters

Above 1,80,000 Cubic Meters

Global LNG Carrier Containment Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

