Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market expected to reach approximately USD 5,720 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 12.58% between 2019 and 2025. The rapid developments witnessed in cloud computing and digital technology over the last few years have contributed to the growing adoption of smart grid technology.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smart Grid Data Analytics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smart Grid Data Analytics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the smart grid data analytics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the smart grid data analytics market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and threats to the smart grid data analytics market on a global level.

To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the smart grid data analytics market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the smart grid data analytics market by segmenting it based on type, deployment, service, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and the future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players of the smart grid data analytics market are Itron, Siemens, AutoGrid Systems, IBM, Verizon, SAS Institute, SAP, HP Development, Accenture, Hitachi Consulting, Oracle, EMC Corporation, Sensus, Infosys, Capgemini, and Amdocs.

This report segments the global smart grid data analytics market into:

Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Solution Analysis

Grid Optimization

AMI Analytics

Asset Management

Demand Response Analytics

Others (Energy Forecasting and Data Visualization Tools)

Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Deployment Analysis

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Hybrid

Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Service Analysis

Professional Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

