Global Building Analytics Market expected to reach around USD 12.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2019 and 2025. Building analytics helps organizations in the construction sector to ensure occupant comfort, improve efficiency, and better the financial well-being of a building.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Building Analytics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Building Analytics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the building analytics market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of building analytics market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints of the market along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the building analytics market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the building analytics market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of the leading vendors operating in the building analytics market. To understand the competitive landscape in the building analytics market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the building analytics market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the building analytics market by segmenting it based on deployment, component, enterprise, application, and region. All the segments of building analytics market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some noticeable players of the building analytics market are IBM, Siemens, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International, BuildingIQ, ICONICS, Delta Electronics, and BuildingLogix.

This report segments the global building analytics market into:

Global Building Analytics Market: Deployment Analysis

On-Premises

Cloud

Global Building Analytics Market: Component Analysis

Software

Services

Global Building Analytics Market: Building Type Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Building Analytics Market: Application Analysis

Energy Management

Fault Detection and Monitoring

Security Management

Operations Management

Network Management

Others

Global Building Analytics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

