Industrial waste management Market accounted for USD 133.55 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 199.67 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6% between 2019 and 2025.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the industrial waste management market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the industrial waste management market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the industrial waste management market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the industrial waste management market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the industrial waste management market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the industrial waste management market by segmenting the market based on service, type, end user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global industrial waste management market.

The key players operating in the industrial waste management market are Clean Harbors, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Republic Services, Inc., Stericycle, Inc., Suez Environment, Remondis SE & Co. KG, Veolia Environnement, Waste Management, Inc., Casella Waste Systems, Inc., Heritage Environmental Services, LLC, among others.

The global industrial waste management market has been segmented as follows:

Global Industrial Waste Management Market: Service Segment Analysis

Collection

Recycling

Landfill

Incineration

Global Industrial Waste Management Market: Type Segment Analysis

Non-Hazardous

Hazardous

Global Industrial Waste Management Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Machinery & Equipment

Food & Drug

Metallic Minerals

Electronics

Plastic & Chemicals

Textile

Others

Global Industrial Waste Management Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

