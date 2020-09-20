Global Flexible Office Market expected to generate around USD 111.68 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of around 17.1% between 2019 and 2027. The increase in small- and medium-sized businesses and start-ups is a trend observed across all major cities of the world, while new working practices are neither location- nor sector-specific.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Flexible Office market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Flexible Office Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Flexible Office market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Flexible Office Market By Offering (Private Offices, Co-Working Spaces, Virtual Offices, and Others), By Space Provider (Big Brands and Independent Brands), and By Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the flexible office market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes the drivers and restraints of the flexible office market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the flexible office market on a global level.

In order to give the users a comprehensive view of the flexible office market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the flexible office market by segmenting it based on offering, space provider, vertical, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some leading players in the flexible office market are Alley, Croissant, Davinci Virtual, Greendesk, Hubble, Instant, JustCo, LiquidSpace, Office Freedom, Regus Group, Serendipity Labs, Servcorp, ShareDesk, TechSpace, WeWork Companies, and The Office Group.

This report segments the global flexible office market into:

Global Flexible Office Market: Offering Analysis

Private Offices

Co-Working Spaces

Virtual Offices

Others

Global Flexible Office Market: Space Provider Analysis

Big Brands

Independent Brands

Global Flexible Office Market: Vertical Analysis

IT and Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

Global Flexible Office Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

