Global Household Cooking Appliances Market expected to reach around USD 111.62 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2026. The household cooking appliances Market is expected to grow remarkably over the forecast time period, owing to the rising number of nuclear families globally that has led to the increased purchase of these appliances.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the household cooking appliances market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the household cooking appliances market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the household cooking appliances on a global level.

In order to give the users a comprehensive view of the household cooking appliances market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the household cooking appliances market by segmenting it based on the product, application, distribution channel, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026. The regional segment includes the historic and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players in the household cooking appliances market are Haier Group, Koninklijke Philips, Hitachi, Electrolux, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch, The Whirlpool, Samsung, Miele, and Midea Group.

This report segments the global household cooking appliances market as follows:

Global Household Cooking Appliances Market: Product Analysis

Cooktops and Cooking Ranges

Ovens

Specialized Appliances

Global Household Cooking Appliances Market: Application Analysis

Built-In

Free Standing

Global Household Cooking Appliances Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

B2B

E-Commerce

Specialty Retail

Others

Global Household Cooking Appliances Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

