Global Vegan Cheese Market expected to reach around USD 4.72 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2019 and 2026. Vegan cheese is a non-dairy product that is mostly consumed by vegans who do not consume any kind of animal products.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the vegan cheese market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the vegan cheese market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the vegan cheese market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the vegan cheese market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and the product type portfolio of various companies according to region.

The study provides a decisive view of the vegan cheese market by segmenting it based on source, product, application, distribution channel, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026. The regional segment includes the historic and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some major players operating in the vegan cheese market are Daiya Foods, Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese, Follow Your Heart, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Field Roast Grain Meat, Miyokos Kitchen, Punk Rawk Labs, Bute Island Foods, Tofutti Brands, and Wayfare.

This report segments the global vegan cheese market into:

Global Vegan Cheese Market: Source Analysis

Coconut

Almond

Soy

Cashew

Others

Global Vegan Cheese Market: Product Analysis

Parmesan

Mozzarella

Ricotta

Cream Cheese

Cheddar

Global Vegan Cheese Market: Application Analysis

Food Service

Food Processing

Household

Global Vegan Cheese Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

B2B

E-Commerce

Specialty Retail

Others

Global Vegan Cheese Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

