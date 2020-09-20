Global Automatic Fare Collection System Market expected to reach around USD 14.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR approximately 13.7% between 2019 and 2025. The automatic fare collection system Market is anticipated to grow notably in the future, owing to the ability of faster transactions.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automatic Fare Collection System market.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the automatic fare collection system market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion) and volume (K Units). The study includes drivers and restraints for the automatic fare collection system market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the automatic fare collection system market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the automatic fare collection system market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the automatic fare collection system market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

On the basis of component, automatic fare collection system market is segmented into hardware and software. The application segment includes bus, toll, train, and car rental. In terms of technology, the market is divided into smart card, NFC, optical character recognition, magnetic strips, and barcodes. The regional segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some major players operating in the automatic fare collection system market are Thales Group, Nippon Signal, Advanced Card Systems, Siemens, Atos, GMV, Indra Sistemas, Scheidt & Bachmann, Vix Technology, Omron Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Samsung SDS, Telexis, LG CNS, Masabi, LECIP Holdings, Singapore Technologies Engineering, Cubic Corporation, Trapeze, and UL Identity Management & Security.

This report segments the global automatic fare collection system market into:

Automatic Fare Collection System Market: By Component

Hardware

Software

Automatic Fare Collection System Market: By Application

Bus

Toll

Train

Car Rental

Automatic Fare Collection System Market: By Technology Platform

Smart Card

NFC

Optical Character Recognition

Magnetic Strips

Barcodes

Automatic Fare Collection System Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

