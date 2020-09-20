Global Electronic Warfare Market expected to reach approximately USD 35.75 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 5.24% between 2019 and 2025. The continual developments in the electromagnetic spectrum and regional and international conflicts are major drivers of the electronic warfare Market.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electronic Warfare market.

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the electronic warfare market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of electronic warfare market dynamics gives a brief thought about the market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the electronic warfare market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the electronic warfare market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in the electronic warfare market. To understand the competitive landscape in the electronic warfare market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the electronic warfare market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the electronic warfare market by segmenting it based on capability, platform, product, and region. All the segments of electronic Warfare Market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some key players of the electronic warfare market include Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, SAAB, Harris, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Teledyne Defense, BAE Systems, Thales, Raytheon Co., L-3 Communications, IAI Elta, and Alliant Techsystems.

This report segments the global electronic warfare market into:

Global Electronic Warfare Market: Capability Analysis

Electronic Attack

Active

Passive

Electronic Protection

Anti-Active

Anti-Passive

Electronic Support

Signal Intelligence (SIGINT)

Others

Global Electronic Warfare Market: Platform Analysis

Airborne-Based EW

Fighter Jets

Transport Aircraft

Special Mission Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Ground-Based EW

Vehicle

Soldier

Base Stations

Naval-Based EW

Ships

Submarine

Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV)

Space-Based EW

Global Electronic Warfare Market: Product Analysis

EW Equipment

Anti-Radiation Missiles

Antennas

Countermeasure Dispenser System (CMDS)

Counter UAV System

Direction Finders

Directed Energy Weapons

Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM)

Electromagnetic Shielding/Hardening

Emission Control

Identification Friend or Foe

Interference Mitigation

IR Missile Warning System

Jammers

Laser Warning Receiver

Radar Warning Receiver

Self-protection EW Suite

Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS)

Global Electronic Warfare Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

