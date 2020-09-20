The increasing sales of TVs play a vital role in the rise of OLED Market. In the first quarter of 2017, global OLED TVs that were priced for more than USD 1,000 had a share of almost 14% as compared to 2.4% in 2015 during the same period.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the OLED market.

OLED Market by Technology (AMOLED, PMOLED) by Display Panel (Rigid, Flexible) by Application (Smartphones & Tablets, TVs, Laptops & Monitors, Wearable, Lighting, Others) by Panel Size (Up to 7 inches, 7 to 20 inches, 20 to 51 inches, More than 51 inches) by End Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Sports & Entertainment, Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The OLED technology is made by positioning a number of organic thin films between two conductors. Light is emitted when an electric current is applied to these conductors. These displays do not require backlighting and thus are thinner and efficient as compared to LCD displays. OLED displays provide a better image quality, durability, and have a lower consumption rate as compared to LCD displays.

Usage of OLEDs in smartphones is expected to drive the global OLED market during the forecast period. Top smartphones manufacturers such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei, Sony and many more use OLEDs in their display screen. The global smartphones sales in the first quarter of 2017 had increased by almost 9% as compared to the same period for 2016. Samsung, Apple, and Huawei had a share of 20.7%, 13.7%, and 9% respectively during this period. Further, it is projected that the overall smartphones shipments in 2022 will reach 1.64 billion units. Thus, it is expected that smartphones will fuel the growth of the OLED market during the estimated period.

The increasing sales of TVs play a vital role in the rise of the OLED market. In the first quarter of 2017, global OLED TVs that were priced for more than USD 1,000 had a share of almost 14% as compared to 2.4% in 2015 during the same period. Further, it is estimated that the global OLED TV shipments will increase from 723,000 units in 2016 to 6.6 million units in 2021. Thus, the global OLED market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast timeframe. However, the burn in issue that occurs on OLED displays will have an adverse effect on the OLED market growth during the analysis period.

The OLED market is segmented into technology, display panel, application, panel size, end-use industry, and region. Based on technology, the global OLED market is bifurcated into AMOLED, and PMOLED. AMOLED segment is projected to hold a considerable market share during the analysis period due to its rising use in consumer electronics. Rigid and flexible is the display panel segment for OLED. The flexible segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to the introduction of flexible devices.

Asia Pacific holds a considerable share in the global OLED market during the projected timeframe. This share is attributed to the presence of major market players in this region such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and many more. Technological advancements in consumer electronics in Asia Pacific region is an important factor for the growth of the OLED market. Thus, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to have a substantial share during the forecast period.

The competitive profiling of noticeable players of the OLED market includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, their recent developments and product offered by them which can help in assessing competition in the market. Noticeable players included in the report are LG Electronics Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, AU Optronics, BOE Technology, Konica Minolta, Pioneer OLED, and Acuity Brands among others.

The report segment of the global OLED market as follows:

Global OLED Market: Technology Segment Analysis

AMOLED

PMOLED

Global OLED Market: Display Panel Segment Analysis

Rigid

Flexible

Global OLED Market: Application Segment Analysis

Smartphones & Tablets

TVs

Laptops & Monitors

Wearables

Lighting

Others

Global OLED Market: Panel Size Segment Analysis

Up to 7 inches

7 to 20 inches

20 to 51 inches

More than 51 inches

Global OLED Market: End-Use Industry Segment Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Sports & Entertainment

Others

Global OLED Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

