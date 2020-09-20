Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Patient Engagement Technology market.

The report analyzes and forecast patient engagement technology on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of patient engagement technology dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the patient engagement technology along with impact they have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the patient engagement technology on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view on the patient engagement technology market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in patient engagement technology market. To understand the competitive landscape in the patient engagement technology market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the patient engagement technology has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein component, services, application, delivery mode, therapeutic area, end-user and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Patient engagement is making patients well-informed about the problem and motivating him to take care of his own medications. This will help patient to know all possible treatment, medication and recovery options and other aspects that will support his choice. It provides a number of ways with which a patient can track his progress / recovery through technologies such as mobile devices, wearables, patient portals, mobile applications etc.

The market for patient engagement technology is growing at a significant rate and is majorly driven owing to the rising initiatives by both developed and developing countries. The demand for the market is also subjected to rise owing to the rapidly increasing awareness among patients about patient engagement technology. Moreover, rise in the number of deadly diseases such as chronic and infectious diseases are expected to drive market demand for the target market. Surging healthcare benefits for individuals is further fueling market demand for patient engagement technology. The patient engagement technology is provoking interest of stakeholders in the healthcare industry such as health care professionals, physicians, payers, providers, technologists, planners, technologists and also the government as it is beneficial for patients better health. Additionally, with the adoption of patient engagement technology the healthcare is able to reduce cost thereby improving healthcare quality and simultaneously generating demand for the target market. Furthermore, with the rising government initiative and value for money technology made available to individuals is anticipated to stimulate market demand. However, lack of proper knowledge and protection of patient information may, hinder demand for patient engagement technology market.

Global patient engagement technology market is segmented on the basis of application into financial health management, health management, social management and home healthcare management of the patients. The health management segment is projected to hold a substantial market share over the projected period owing to the growing awareness amongst patients is one of the factors driving market growth, followed by home healthcare management which is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate. Increasing work load and commutation time for works is the factor driving market growth. It is observed that, patients treated with home care are much healthier and recover sooner comparatively.

North America is anticipated to show significant growth over the forecast period. It will hold a substantial share owing to the rising concern for health care management by senior patients. According to the survey conducted by alignment healthcare, states that about fifty-nine percent of senior patients have concern related to their health in the near future. This technology will help seniors to manage their health on their own, connect with the providers and also see their health concerns.

Leading players of patient engagement technology market are involved in making technology available for everyone and also focusing on improving health conditions of patient. Renowned patient engagement technology market players are YourCareUniverse, Inc., WelVU, Inc., Phytel, Inc., PatientPoint, Orion Health Ltd., Medecision, Inc., Oneview Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Lincor Solutions Ltd., and GetWellNetwork, Inc., amongst others.

