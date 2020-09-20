Online Advertising Market by Ad Format (Social Media, Search Engine, Video, Email, and Other Ad Formats), by Platform (Mobile, Desktop and Laptop, Other Platforms), by End-user Vertical (Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Telecom, and Other End-User Verticals): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Online Advertising market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Online Advertising Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Online Advertising market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the online advertising market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the online advertising market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the online advertising market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the online advertising market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porter”s five forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, product and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers the product portfolio of various companies.

Online advertising is a new eras way of advertising and is delivered via internet. The technological advancements coupled with the availability of internet with everyone have given a boost to online advertising. The advertising companies use the data provided by the users in social media and then target them according to their usage pattern. Online advertising is done in various formats such as video, email, etc. This variety in advertising is incorporated according to the target audience type. The rising number of smartphone users across the world has been the major driving factor for the online advertising market. Therefore the entire advertising methods have shifted from its traditional form to online. This major change has been the reason for the upsurge in global online advertising market in past decade.

The study provides a decisive view on the online advertising market by segmenting the market based on ad format, platform, end-user vertical, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026. The regional segmentation includes the historic and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This segmentation includes the demand for online advertising market based on all segments in all the regions and countries.

Some of the key players operating in the global online advertising market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Twitter Inc., LinkedIn Corporation, Facebook Inc., Baidu Inc., Yahoo Inc., IAC (InterActiveCorp), Amazon.com Inc., and Adobe Systems Inc. among others. Industry players are mostly focusing on research and development activities and collaboration strategies.

This report segments the global online advertising market as follows:

Global Online Advertising Market: Ad Format Segment Analysis

Social Media

Search Engine

Video

Email

Other Ad Formats

Global Online Advertising Market: Platform Segment Analysis

Mobile

Desktop and Laptop

Other Platforms

Global Online Advertising Market: End-User Vertical Segment Analysis

Automotive

Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Telecom

Other End-user Verticals

Global Online Advertising Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

