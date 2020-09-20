Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Radiation Dose Management market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Radiation Dose Management Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Radiation Dose Management market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Radiation Dose Management Market by Product and Services (Radiation Dose Management Solutions, (Standalone Solutions, and Integrated Solutions) and (Radiation Dose Management Services (Support & Maintenance Services, Implementation & Integration Services, Consulting Services, and Education & Training Services)), by Modality (Computed Tomography, Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging, Radiography and Mammography, and Nuclear Medicine), and by End User (Hospitals , Ambulatory Care Settings, and Other End Users)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global radiation dose management market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Radiation is the energy which is emitted as a wave or particle which comes from a source and travels through materials or spaces. Radiation dose is the amount of radiation energy absorbed by the body which is measured in a number of ways. Effective dose, equivalent dose and absorbed dose are some of the forms of radiation dose. Radiation dose management is a standard which provides the healthcare experts with additional equipment to regulate and optimize the dose in CT scan and other modalities. This radiation dose management plays an important role in lowering the exposure of patients undergoing imaging procedures to these harmful radiation doses.

The study provides a decisive view on the radiation dose management market by segmenting the market based on product and services, modality, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product and services the market is segmented into radiation dose management services, and radiation dose management solutions. The radiation dose management solutions market is further segmented into standalone solutions, and integrated solutions. The radiation dose management services market is further segmented into support & maintenance services, implementation & integration services, consulting services, and education & training services. The radiation dose management solutions segment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period owing to growing adoption of these solutions by healthcare providers.

Based on modality the market is segmented into radiography and mammography, computed tomography, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, and nuclear medicine. Computed tomography segment accounted for major share of the market in 2018 owing to rising number of CT examinations worldwide. Based on end user the market is segmented into ambulatory care settings, hospitals, and other end users like academic research institutes and public & private research laboratories. Hospitals accounted for major share of the market in 2018 owing to rising awareness about benefits of early diagnosis of disease, and technological advancements in imaging modalities. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the radiation dose management along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the radiation dose management market on global level. Increasing necessity for patient protection and safety, stringent state and federal regulations and obligations laid down for the healthcare provides, are playing vital role in the growth of this industry. However, insufficient funding in the radiation dose management and lack of standard protocols are hindering growth of market to some extent. On the other hand, regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America are providing opportunities for the market growth.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players included in radiation dose management market are Sectra Medical Systems, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, PACSHealth LLC, Bayer AG, and Novarad Corporation.

The report segments the radiation dose management market as follows:

Global Radiation Dose Management Market: Product & Service Segment Analysis

Radiation Dose Management Solutions

Standalone Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Radiation Dose Management Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Implementation & Integration Services

Consulting Services

Education & Training Services

Global Radiation Dose Management Market: Modality Segment Analysis

Computed Tomography

Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

Radiography and Mammography

Nuclear Medicine

Global Radiation Dose Management Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Other End Users (Academic Research Institutes and Public & Private Research Laboratories)

Global Radiation Dose Management Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Radiation Dose Management in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Radiation Dose Management Market by Product and Services (Radiation Dose Management Solutions, (Standalone Solutions, and Integrated Solutions) and (Radiation Dose Management Services (Support & Maintenance Services, Implementation & Integration Services, Consulting Services, and Education & Training Services)), by Modality (Computed Tomography, Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging, Radiography and Mammography, and Nuclear Medicine), and by End User (Hospitals , Ambulatory Care Settings, and Other End Users)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580