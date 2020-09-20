Electric truck Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.5% between 2019 and 2026.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Truck market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Electric Truck Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electric Truck market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Electric trucks use one or more electric motors for driving the vehicle. The vehicles contain battery instead of the fuel tank and an electric motor instead of a combustion engine. Electric vehicles have a wide range of power sources but are not limited to nuclear power, solar power, tidal power, and wind power. The major advantage of electric vehicles is their ability to convert energy generated by the braking system into to recharge the battery. This is called regenerative braking.

Electric trucks are of two types, namely hybrid electric vehicle and pure electric vehicles. Hybrid electric vehicles run on both, fuel and electricity. Pure electric vehicles do not have a fuel tank and run only on electricity. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) do not have a fuel engine and are powered by electricity. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) run on both, fuel and electricity. Their battery can be recharged by plugging into an external source.

All the segments of the electric truck market have been analyzed based on the past, present, and future trends. The market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on technology, the global electric truck market is further divided into a hybrid electric vehicle, battery electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The hybrid electric vehicle is anticipated to hold a notable chunk of the electric truck market over the forecast period owing to the various advantages over battery electric vehicle & plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The product segment is bifurcated into general trucks, pickup trucks, garbage trucks, and others. The application segment includes logistics, government, and others. The government segment is projected to hold a considerable share over the coming years considering the initiatives taken by governments of various countries to promote the usage of electric vehicles.

The regional segmentation consists of the past, present, and estimated demand for the Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. The regional segment is further divided into the U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina among others. The European region is expected to hold a substantial share due to the presence of various electric vehicle manufacturers such as Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and Daimler AG. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a notable rate owing to the initiatives taken by the governments of China and India. In 2017, the government of India announced its plan for the full usage of electric vehicles by 2013. Further, in 2019, it was estimated that around 500 electric vehicle manufacturers had registered to manufacture electric vehicles in China with a total manufacturing capacity of up to 3.9 million vehicles annually.

Detailed analysis of the major players in the global electric truck market includes their financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and the product offered by them in the market. Key competitors included in this report are Daimler AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volvo Group, Hino Motors Ltd., BYD Auto Co., Ltd., Nikola Motor Company, Isuzu Motors Limited, and General Motors among others.

