Growing investments in smart home technology is fueling the Smart Meters Market. In 2017, these investments reached USD 916.7 Million as compared to USD 636.8 Million in 2015. The U.S. is a major attraction for these investments.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Meters market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smart Meters Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smart Meters market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Smart Meters Market by Technology (Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)) by Type (Electric Meters, Water Meters, and Gas Meters) by Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

A smart meter is an electronic device that records consumption and communicates the data to the supplier for billing and monitoring purposes. These meters are of two types, namely advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and automatic meter reading (AMR). Communication from the meter to the network can be wireless or fixed wired connections.

Growing investments in smart home technology is fueling the demand for the smart meters market. In 2017, these investments reached USD 916.7 Million as compared to USD 636.8 Million in 2015. The U.S. is a major attraction for these investments. Further, increasing the adoption of IoT in industries is considered a major driver for the smart meters market over the coming years. In addition to advanced commercial and residential construction activities, the demand for advanced industrial products has benefited for a greater number of utilities converting to smart grids.

All the segments of the smart meters market have been analyzed based on the past, present, and future trends. The market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on technology, the global smart meters market is further divided into automatic meter reading (AMR) and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). The automatic meter reading (AMR) is anticipated to hold a substantial chunk of the smart meters market over the coming years considering the rising demand in the commercial sector. The type segment is bifurcated into electric meters, water meters, and gas meters. The electric meters segment is expected to hold a notable share owing to the rising demand for smart electric meters in the residential sector. The application segment is bifurcated into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment is estimated to grow at a noteworthy rate over the coming years.

The regional segmentation consists of the past, present, and estimated demand for the Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. The regional segment is further divided into the U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina among others. North America region is anticipated to hold a considerable share due to the growing adoption of IoT. The U.S. is considered the most lucrative country in terms of generating revenue for the smart meters market. Further, in 2018, the country had about 630 start-ups for smart home technologies. The European region is projected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the presence of market players such as Siemens AG and Schneider Electric.

Detailed analysis of the major players in the global smart meters market includes their financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and the product offered by them in the market. Key competitors included in this report are Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Itron, Inc., EDMI Limited, Sensus (Xylem), Toshiba Corporation, Holley Metering, Limited, Badger Meter, Inc., Aclara Technologies, LLC, and Kamstrup A/S among others. Major market players are focusing on expanding their business in developing economies such as China and India. In 2015, Schneider Electric launched smart home solutions in India, including smart meters. The company stated that with smart metering, India can save around USD 20 Billion per year by 2025.

This report segments the global smart meters market as follows:

Global Smart Meters Market: Type Segment Analysis

Electric Meters

Water Meters

Gas Meters

Global Smart Meters Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Global Smart Meters Market: Application Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Smart Meters Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Smart Meters in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Smart Meters Market by Technology (Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)) by Type (Electric Meters, Water Meters, and Gas Meters) by Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580