Global 5G chipset Market expected to reach approximately USD 15.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 49.3% between 2019 and 2025. Advanced features offered by 5G chips, such as high speed, low latency, and high bandwidth, has immensely contributed to accelerating the global 5G chipset Market

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on 5G Chipset Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the 5G Chipset market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

5G Chipset Market By Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, Between 26 and 39 GHz, 39 GHz and Above), By Component (MM Wave IC, RFIC, Cellular IC, and ASIC), By Application (Customer Premises Equipment, 5G Devices, and Network & Infrastructure Equipment), and By End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Safety & Surveillance, Energy & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation, Retail, and Healthcare)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020–2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the 5G chipset market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the 5G chipset market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the 5G chipset market on a global level.

This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market trends, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global 5G chipset market is fragmented on the basis of frequency, component, application, end-use, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some major players of the 5G chipset market are Huawei, Intel, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Integrated Device Technology, IBM, Nokia, Infineon Technologies, Anokiwave, and Qorvo.

This report segments the global 5G chipset market into:

5G Chipset Market: Frequency Analysis

Sub-6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

39 GHz and Above

5G Chipset Market: Component Analysis

MM Wave IC

RFIC

Cellular IC

ASIC

5G Chipset Market: Application Analysis

Customer Premises Equipment

5G Devices

Network Infrastructure Equipment

5G Chipset Market: End-Use Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Safety and Surveillance

Energy and Utilities

Automotive and Transportation

Retail

Healthcare

5G Chipset Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

