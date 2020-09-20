Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market expected to reach around USD 7,085 million by 2025, at a CAGR of approximately 48% between 2019 and 2025. The artificial intelligence in accounting Market will grow due to the rising need for automation in accounting processes, which will eventually support the decision-making and enhanced data-based advisory.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market By Component (Services and Solutions), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), By Technology (Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning & Deep Learning), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and By Application (Invoice Classification & Approvals, Automated Bookkeeping, Reporting, Fraud & Risk Management, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

The report analyzes and forecasts the artificial intelligence in accounting market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The assessment of artificial intelligence in accounting market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the artificial intelligence in accounting market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the artificial intelligence in accounting market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operating in the artificial intelligence in accounting market. To understand the competitive landscape in the artificial intelligence in accounting market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the artificial intelligence in accounting market by segmenting it based on component, deployment mode, technology, enterprise size, application, and region. All the segments of artificial intelligence in accounting market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for Middle the East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some major players of the artificial intelligence in accounting market include AWS, Microsoft, Intuit, Xero, Sage, UiPath, OSP, AppZen, Kore.ai, IBM, and YayPay.

This report segments the global artificial intelligence in accounting market into:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market: By Component

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Solutions

Software Tools

Enterprise Sizes

Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market: By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market: By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market: By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market: By Application

Invoice Classification and Approvals

Automated Bookkeeping

Reporting

Fraud and Risk Management

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

