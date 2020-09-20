Global Lateral Flow Assay Market expected to generate around USD 10.24 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 7.68% between 2019 and 2025. Lateral flow assay (LFA) are technological devices which are used for detection and are simple to use and portable.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lateral Flow Assay market.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the lateral flow assay market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes the drivers and restraints of the lateral flow assay market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the lateral flow assay market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the lateral flow assay market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the lateral flow assay market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the lateral flow assay market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the lateral flow assay market by segmenting it based on product, application, technique, end-user, and region. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players in the lateral flow assay market are Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Danaher Corporation, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche.

This report segments the lateral flow assay market into:

Lateral Flow Assay Market: By Product

Digital/Mobile Readers

Kits and Reagents

Benchtop Readers

Lateral Flow Readers

Lateral Flow Assay Market: By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Lateral Flow Assay Market: By Application

Clinical Testing

Cholesterol and Lipid Testing

Drugs-of-abuse Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Pregnancy Testing

Quality Control

Veterinary Science

Drug Development

Lateral Flow Assay Market: By Technique

Multiplex Detection Assay

Sandwich Assay

Competitive Assay

Lateral Flow Assay Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

