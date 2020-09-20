Global Crowd Analytics Market expected to reach approximately USD 2,784 million by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 24.9% between 2019 and 2025. Crowd analytics refers to the study of behavior and movement of the crowd in mass gatherings. Crowd analytics can be used in various premises, such as malls, railway stations, metros, and retail stores.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Crowd Analytics market.
Abstract
The report analyzes and forecasts the crowd analytics market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The assessment of crowd analytics market dynamics gives a brief thought about the market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the crowd analytics market on a global level.
The report gives a transparent view of the crowd analytics market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in the crowd analytics market. To understand the competitive landscape in the crowd analytics market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the crowd analytics market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a crucial view of the crowd analytics market by segmenting it based on component, deployment mode, application, industry vertical, and region. All the segments of the crowd analytics market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.
Some noticeable players of the crowd analytics market are Nokia, Walkbase, NEC Corporation, Spigit, Wavestore, CrowdANALYTIX, Securion Systems, Sightcorp, AGT International, Crowd Vision, Geodan Next, Crowd Dynamics International, Savannah Simulations, and Mira.
This report segments the global crowd analytics market into:
Global Crowd Analytics Market: Component Analysis
Standalone Solution
Services
Global Crowd Analytics Market: Application Analysis
Customer Management
Marketing Campaign Measurement
Market Forecasting
Pricing Analytics
Revenue Optimization
Incident Response and Alerting
Global Crowd Analytics Market: Deployment Mode Analysis
Cloud
On-Premises
Global Crowd Analytics Market: Industry Vertical Analysis
Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail
Travel and Tourism
Transportation
Media and Entertainment
Public Safety
Healthcare and Life Sciences
BFSI
Global Crowd Analytics Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
