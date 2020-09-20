Global Microfluidic Components Market expected to generate around USD 41.37 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 22.2% between 2019 and 2025. The microfluidic components Market is anticipated to grow, owing to the increasing refineries and petrochemical plants globally.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Microfluidic Components market.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the microfluidic components market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes the drivers and restraints of the microfluidic components market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the microfluidic components market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users a comprehensive view of the microfluidic components market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the microfluidic components market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the microfluidic components market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the microfluidic components market by segmenting it based on the product, industrial application, and region. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players in the microfluidic components market include Vesta Automation, Parker Hannifin, Dolomite Microfluidics, International Polymer Solutions, Camozzi Automation, Staiger, Aignep, Fortive Corporation, Humphrey Products, FIM Valvole, Metal Work, and The Lee Company.

This report segments the global microfluidic components market into:

Global Microfluidic Components Market: By Product

Valve

Shuttle Valves

Pressure Relief Valves

Solenoid Valves

Flow Control Valves

Proportional Valves

Check Valves

Others

Tubing

Nozzle

Micro Needles

Pressure Controllers

Micro Pumps

Connectors

Others

Global Microfluidic Components Market: By Industrial Application

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Oil and Gas

Others

Global Microfluidic Components Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

