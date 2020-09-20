Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market expected to reach approximately USD 1,670 million by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 4.5% between 2019 and 2025. Shea butter has major applications across a wide range of industries, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food processing, and others. Additionally, cosmetic shea butter is called Vitellaria paradoxa.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cosmetic Shea Butter market.
Abstract
The report encloses a forecast and current estimate for the cosmetic shea butter market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (USD Million). The study also provides the impact and descriptive analysis of major drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global cosmetic shea butter market.
The study also offers the market attractiveness and the Porters Five Forces model analysis to gauge the competitive landscape of major vendors of the global cosmetic shea butter market. This comprehensive study also provides you a detailed analysis and overview of each segment included in the study.
The report concludes the cosmetic shea butter market based on nature, end-use, distribution channel, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the historic and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Some major players operating in the cosmetic shea butter market are Cargill, Clariant, AAK, Olvea Group, Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge Limited, BASF, Croda International, Ghana Nuts Company, Agrobotanicals, Sophim, and AOS Products.
This report segments the global cosmetic shea butter market into:
Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market: Nature Analysis
Conventional
Organic
Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market: End-Use Analysis
Lotions and Creams
Lip balm and Lipstick
Sun Care
Soaps and Toiletries
Cleanser
Shampoo and Conditioner
Others
Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market: Distribution Channel Analysis
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Convenience Stores
Others
Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
