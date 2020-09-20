Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market: by Component (software and services), Type (integrated solutions and standalone solutions), Delivery mode (on-premise and cloud-based) & end-user (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers and Other End Users) -Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein component, type, delivery mode, end-user, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Management software for insurance claims is used to monitor medical claims as well as payment procedures, allowing healthcare providers to increase their revenue through efficient claim management. Essentially, administration of health claims refers to a collaborative arrangement between health care providers, clients, insurance providers, and the billing agency. The health claims management industry is expanding rapidly due to the rapid rate of expansion of the healthcare insurance sector in recent years.

The study provides a decisive view on the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions market by segmenting the market based on component, type, delivery mode, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. Based on component, the market is segmented into software and services. Due to technological advances in technology and increased use of data for accurate and faster processing of claims, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Based on the type, the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions is segmented into integrated solutions and standalone solutions. Based on delivery mode, the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. Based on End-user, the healthcare claims management solutions market is bifurcated into healthcare payers, healthcare providers and other end users. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries such as US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, Brazil.

The demand for health claims management solutions is driven by increasing aging population, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, increased awareness of care delivery, aggressive government initiatives to expand citizens ” insurance coverage, and increased use of cloud-based services. Services related to healthcare IT bridge the gap between healthcare agencies by reducing human errors and reducing spending on healthcare. Due to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, the demand for healthcare IT solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Key players within global Healthcare Claims Management Solutions market include Accenture plc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Avaya Inc., CareCloud Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, eClinicalWorks LLC, GE Healthcare, Genpact Limited., IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare and The SSI Groups Inc. amongst others.

The report segments the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions market as follows:

Global Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market: Component Segment Analysis

Software

Services

Global Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market: Type Segment Analysis

Integrated Solutions

Standalone Solutions

Global Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market: Delivery Mode Segment Analysis

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Other End Users

Global Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

