Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market: by Product (Radio Frequency-based, Ultrasound-based, Light-based, Laser-based and Others) & Applications (Hair Removal, Scar Removal/Skin Resurfacing, Skin Rejuvenation, Skin Tightening and Others) -Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market: by Product (Radio Frequency-based, Ultrasound-based, Light-based, Laser-based and Others) & Applications (Hair Removal, Scar Removal/Skin Resurfacing, Skin Rejuvenation, Skin Tightening and Others) -Global Industry Analytics COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2019-2025

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the energy-based aesthetic devices market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product, application and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Medical aesthetic devices refer to all medical devices used for a range of cosmetic procedures, including plastic surgery, unwanted hair removal, excess fat removal, anti-aging, esthetic implants, skin tightening, etc., used to beautify, correct and strengthen the body. All surgical and non-surgical procedures require esthetic procedures. Surgical procedure involves liposuction, implants for the breast, facelifts, radio frequency and other associated procedures. The non-operative procedures include chemical peeling, non-operative liposuction, skin tightening, etc.

The study provides a decisive view on the Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market by segmenting the market based on product, application and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. Based on product, the market is segmented into Radio Frequency-based, Ultrasound-based, Light-based, Laser-based and Others. Laser-based devices have the largest market share. Due to the increasing demand for laser treatments in various procedures and technological advances, laser-based devices are also expected to see significant growth during the forecast period. Laser-based devices are further categorized into neodymium-doped aluminum yttrium garnet (Nd: YAG), ruby, erbium-doped aluminum yttrium. Based on application, the market is segmented into Hair Removal, Scar Removal/Skin Resurfacing, Skin Rejuvenation, Skin Tightening and Others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries such as US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, GCC countries, Brazil.

Road accidents happen very often, with millions taking a toll each year. Accidents result in death or serious injury, skin damage, and other significant disorders. Accidents can also lead to injuries to penetration, usually slicing or scraping. In such cases, developments in skin-resurfacing-related aesthetic technologies have proved to be a boon. Laser-based applications are being introduced rapidly due to an increase in the utility of laser technology. Applications include skin image injury, dyschromia (hyperpigmentation and hypopigmentation), removal of unwanted hair, acne, wrinkles, removal of tattoos, removal of facial veins and contouring of the body. Laser devices ” cost-effectiveness and versatility are major factors that enhance the adoption and use of laser procedures on the energy-based aesthetic devices market.

Key players within global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market include yneron Medical Ltd., IRIDEX Corporation, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA, Alma Lasers Inc., Lumenis Ltd., TRIA Beauty Inc., Hologic Inc., Cutera Inc., Sciton Inc., Venus Concept Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Genesis Biosystems Inc. amongst others.

The report segments global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices market as follows:

Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market: Product Segment Analysis

Radio Frequency-based

Ultrasound-based

Light-based

Laser-based

Others

Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market: Application Segment Analysis

Hair Removal

Scar Removal/Skin Resurfacing

Skin Rejuvenation

Skin Tightening

Others

Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents of this Report @ Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market: by Product (Radio Frequency-based, Ultrasound-based, Light-based, Laser-based and Others) & Applications (Hair Removal, Scar Removal/Skin Resurfacing, Skin Rejuvenation, Skin Tightening and Others) -Global Industry Analytics COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2019-2025

