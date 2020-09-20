Global Protein Stability Analysis Market was valued at approximately USD 1,352.7 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 2,661.2 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Protein Stability Analysis market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Protein Stability Analysis Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Protein Stability Analysis market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global protein stability analysis market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Proteins are building blocks of an organism. Protein stability helps to determine the functionality of proteins. It is a net balance of forces, which determines if a protein will be in its native folded form or during unfavorable conditions they unfold and become inactivate. Rising adoption of open innovation models in biotech and pharma companies and growing pharmaceutical outsourcing are some of the factors boosting market growth for protein stability analysis globally.

The study provides a decisive view on the protein stability analysis market by segmenting the market based on product, technique, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product the market is segmented into instruments, reagents and assay kits, consumable and accessories, and software. The segment for reagents and assay kits held major share of the market in 2018. The larger share of this market segment is attributed to the growing usage of proteins in pharmaceutical research & development, rise in consumption of reagents and assay kits in protein stability analysis techniques, and rising government funding for life sciences related research.

Based on technique the market is bifurcated into differential scanning calorimetry (DSC), surface plasma resonance imaging (SPRI), chromatography, differential scanning fluorimetry (DSF), spectroscopy, and others. The chromatography segment accounted for major share of the market in 2018 owing to factors like aggregate analysis in drug development for ensuring drug safety, the size-exclusion chromatography for protein stability, and high usage of HPLC.

On the basis of end user the market is divided into contract research organization, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic & research institutes. Pharma & biotech companies accounted major share of the market in 2018 these companies for drug development. Besides, funding from government for drug development and growing private and public research investments boosting the market for protein stability analysis in this end user segment. Regionally the market is segmented into current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the protein stability analysis along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. The protein stability analysis market growth is driven by rising pharmaceutical outsourcing and with the adoption of open innovation models in pharma & biotech companies. Besides, emerging economies are also providing growth opportunities for market players. But, high cost associated with the protein stability analysis systems is likely to hinder the market growth to some extent.

The report also provides market share analysis of companies to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players within the global protein stability analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, HORIBA, Ltd., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., NanoTemper Technologies, and Enzo Biochem, Inc.

The report segments global protein stability analysis market as follows:

Global Protein Stability Analysis Market: Product Segment Analysis

Reagents and Assay Kits

Instruments

Consumable and Accessories

Software

Global Protein Stability Analysis Market: Technique Segment Analysis

Chromatography

Spectroscopy

Surface Plasma Resonance Imaging (SPRI)

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)

Others

Global Protein Stability Analysis Market: End User Segment Analysis

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organization

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Protein Stability Analysis Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

